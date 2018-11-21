You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US carrier visits Hong Kong amid heightened China tensions

Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 9:05 PM

doc72v34av7zzb1a2nmq5ud_doc72v2xjnvyvd16xfh9mjo.jpg
Sailors stand in the hangar aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan after mooring in Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, China, 21 November 2018.
EPA

doc72v34av7zzb1a2nmq5ud_doc72v2xjrig8oesazm1zv.jpg
The guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur sails into Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, China, 21 November 2018.
EPA

doc72v34av7zzb1a2nmq5ud_doc72v2xjvwf9y1lktromvk.jpg
The guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville is moored in Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong, China, 21 November 2018.
EPA

[HONG KONG] An American warship and carrier strike group visited Hong Kong Wednesday in a move seen as a conciliatory gesture by China ahead of next week's crunch meeting between the global superpowers' presidents.

The port call at the semi-autonomous city comes just two months after China nixed a similar visit by the US Navy, and at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing, fuelled by a burgeoning trade war.

The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier arrived in Hong Kong waters with two destroyers, the USS Benfold and USS Curtis Wilbur, and guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville.

Tension is simmering between China and the US, who have this year traded punishing tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of imports.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The two crossed swords at last week's Apec summit over the rules of global trade, with the group of 21 nations failing to issue a joint statement for the first time.

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are set to meet at the G20 summit in Argentina which starts on Nov 30.

"It is a friendly gesture made by the Chinese side to let the USS Ronald Reagan visit Hong Kong before the scheduled meeting between President Xi and President Trump in Argentina," Beijing-based military expert Zhou Chenming told the South China Morning Post.

Prior to the Navy's arrival, senior People's Liberation Army commander Lt Gen Tan Benhong and other officers were invited to visit the USS Ronald Reagan on the deck as it sailed to Hong Kong, the newspaper reported.

In September, China cancelled a scheduled visit by a US warship to Hong Kong and scrapped plans for a meeting between the head of the Chinese navy and his American counterpart.

The moves came around the time US B-52 bombers flew through international airspace over the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

In 2016, China denied US aircraft carrier USS Stennis and accompanying naval vessels permission to make a port call in Hong Kong amid heightened tensions between the two countries over Beijing's moves to assert its claims to much of the South China Sea.

On Wednesday, the US Navy said it plans to meet with locals through sporting competitions, after local media said friendly football matches would be played with the Chinese People's Liberation Army and Hong Kong police during their stay.

AFP

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

South Korean workers in nationwide strike over labour policies

Singapore and Kazakhstan sign bilateral investment treaty

Developers now have to screen buyers to prevent money laundering under new Bill

Malaysia claim of Goldman cheating is a bit rich

US accuses China of continuing IP theft amid trade war

Editor's Choice

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

Clifford Lee.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

First Reit falls as concerns swirl over sponsor

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
4 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
5 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

Must Read

AK_NobleGroup_2111.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to stick with restructuring deadline despite launch of police probe

file72uk26z0q0g81zhtm4n.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc72uze55pgfs2h1o4c5a_doc72uynxodp3r1e0nhr69l.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore and Kazakhstan sign bilateral investment treaty

Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore choice spots in Asia for finance: Colliers report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening