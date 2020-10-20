You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US charges Russians with cyberattacks on Ukraine, French elections, Olympics

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 8:46 AM

nz_hackers_201038.jpg
Six Russian military intelligence officers have been charged in the United States with carrying out cyberattacks on Ukraine's power grid, the 2017 French elections and the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, the Justice Department announced Monday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] Six Russian military intelligence officers have been charged in the United States with carrying out cyberattacks on Ukraine's power grid, the 2017 French elections and the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, the Justice Department announced Monday.

The six GRU agents were also accused of staging a malware attack called "NotPetya" that infected computers of businesses worldwide, causing nearly US$1 billion in losses to three US companies alone.

In addition, they allegedly targeted international investigations into the nerve agent poisoning of Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, as well as waged cyberattacks on media outlets and parliament in Georgia.

At the same time, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab accused Russian military intelligence services of carrying out internet reconnaissance missions against targets linked to the Tokyo Olympics, before they were postponed until 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The targets included the Games' organisers, logistics services and sponsors," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

SEE ALSO

Home working to boost cyber-attack insurance

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

US Assistant Attorney General John Demers said the six officers were responsible for "the most disruptive and destructive series of computer attacks ever attributed to a single group."

Mr Demers said members of the same GRU unit have been charged previously with seeking to disrupt the 2016 US elections - but there were "no (2020) election interference allegations" in this indictment.

The indictment of the six, none of whom are in US custody, was brought by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where hospitals were allegedly targeted by the NotPetya hackers.

The charges include conspiracy to conduct computer fraud and abuse, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, damaging protected computers, and aggravated identity theft.

Mr Demers said the defendants launched destructive malware attacks against the electric power grid in Ukraine in December 2015 and December 2016.

"These were the first reported destructive malware attacks against the control systems of civilian critical infrastructure," he said.

"These attacks turned out the lights and turned off the heat in the middle of the Eastern European winter, as the lives of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian men, women and children went dark and cold."

'PETULANT CHILD'

The Justice Department said the defendants conducted "hack-and-leak" campaigns against French President Emmanuel Macron's political party and local French governments prior to the 2017 elections.

Mr Demers said the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea were targeted after Russian athletes were banned from participating under their own flag because of government-sponsored doping efforts.

"Their cyberattack combined the emotional maturity of a petulant child with the resources of a nation state," he said, adding that they attempted to pin it on North Korea.

"During the opening ceremony, they launched the 'Olympic Destroyer' malware attack, which deleted data from thousands of computers supporting the Games, rendering them inoperable," he said.

The 2017 NotPetya attacks were aimed at businesses and critical infrastructure worldwide, and US targets included hospitals, a subsidiary of delivery giant FedEx and a pharmaceutical manufacturer.

In April 2018, spear phishing campaigns were launched against investigations being carried out into the Skripal poisoning by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the United Kingdom's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL).

In Georgia, a spear phishing campaign was launched in 2018 against a major media company, and in 2019, efforts were made to compromise the computer network of the country's parliament, according to the Justice Department.

The six were identified as Yuriy Sergeyevich Andrienko, 32; Sergey Vladimirovich Detistov, 35; Pavel Valeryevich Frolov, 28; Anatoliy Sergeyevich Kovalev, 29, Artem Valeryevich Ochichenko, 27; and Petr Nikolayevich Pliskin, 32.

Kovalev was indicted previously in 2018, for attempting to gain access to US computers involved in the administration of the 2016 US elections.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 20, 2020 08:40 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: IReit, Suntec Reit, Cromwell E-Reit, Sabana Reit, Keppel Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Oct 20, 2020 08:22 AM
Government & Economy

Major earthquake off Alaska triggers small tsunami waves

[LOS ANGELES] A major 7.5-magnitude quake off the coast of Alaska triggered small tsunami waves on Monday, US...

Oct 20, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday on dwindling chances of a US stimulus package and coronavirus...

Oct 20, 2020 08:19 AM
Government & Economy

US and Brazil must reduce dependence on China imports: Pompeo

[BRASILIA] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned on Monday the United States and Brazil need to reduce their...

Oct 20, 2020 07:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

BHP posts 7% rise in iron ore output, flags production hit in Q2

[BENGALURU] BHP Group posted a 7.2 per cent rise in first-quarter iron ore production on Tuesday, supported by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore stops enrolment for Covid-19 antibody trial after US drugmaker halts trial

Dysons sell Wallich Residence triplex penthouse for S$62m

Brokers' take: Singtel dividends to get boost from associate's 10.3t rupiah tower sale, says DBS

SK Jewellery suspends trading after close of privatisation offer

Brokers' take: Wilmar share price drop 'unjustified'; gap with YKA to narrow, say analysts

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for