US-China trade deal fully enforceable, documents to be released Wednesday: Mnuchin

[WASHINGTON] The first phase of a US-China trade agreement will be fully enforceable, including a pledge by China to refrain from manipulating its currency, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday.

Mr Mnuchin told Fox Business Network that documents about the trade deal would be released on Wednesday, when US President Donald Trump is due to sign the agreement with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at a ceremony at the White House.

China committed to purchase US$200 billion of additional US goods and services over the next two years under the agreement, he said, adding that US companies and farmers could reap further gains once structural reforms were tackled in a Phase 2 agreement.

REUTERS