US-China trade talks to continue Friday; tariffs hike kicking in at 12.01pm Beijing time

US-China trade talks in Washington will continue on Friday morning US time, Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of Chinese state-run newspaper the Global Times, tweeted on Friday.

[BEIJING] Crucial trade negotiations with China in Washington will continue on Friday, the White House said late Thursday, about 90 minutes before steep new tariffs were set to take effect on Chinese goods.

Before they get back around the table on Friday, the United States will have increased duties on US$200 billion of Chinese goods, to 25 per cent from 10 per cent. The duties apply to cargoes leaving China after 12.01pm Beijing time (0401 GMT) Friday.

Consumer products, including cell phones, computers, clothing and toys, are to be especially hard hit.

US President Donald Trump met with the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin following the first meeting with the Chinese delegation and the sides "agreed to continue discussions tomorrow morning at USTR", the White House said in a statement.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Lighthizer and Mnuchin also "had a working dinner" with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who is leading the Chinese delegation, it said.

Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of Chinese state-run newspaper the Global Times, tweeted in English on Friday: "They will have another negotiation Friday morning US time. In other words, negotiations will extend beyond the time when the US starts to raise tariffs."

In comments to Chinese state media, Mr Liu said that hiking tariffs "is very disadvantageous to both parties".

"We come here this time, under pressure, which shows China's greatest sincerity, and want to sincerely, confidently, and rationally resolve certain disagreements or differences facing China and the United States. I think there is hope," he said.

AFP, REUTERS