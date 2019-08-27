You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US city to replace lead pipes that sparked water crisis

Tue, Aug 27, 2019 - 6:56 AM

nz_pipes_270843.jpg
US officials announced a US$120 million plan to replace old pipes blamed for high lead levels in a major city, as they moved to defuse a growing water crisis Monday.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[NEW YORK] US officials announced a US$120 million plan to replace old pipes blamed for high lead levels in a major city, as they moved to defuse a growing water crisis Monday.

Thousands of residents in the predominantly black and Hispanic city of Newark, New Jersey, have been drinking only bottled water this month after a environment agency found lead levels were not safe.

The crisis highlighted creaking infrastructure in a urban centre and drew comparisons with a water crisis in the former industrial city of Flint, Michigan, which became a symbol of social injustice in America.

Mayor Ras Baraka told a press conference that the city had secured a loan to replace approximately 18,000 pipes over the next 24 to 30 months.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are anticipating that no one will have to pay anything to get their lead service lines replaced," he said.

Newark's 280,000 residents were told earlier this month to just drink bottled water after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found filters were not extracting lead properly.

Local politicians struggled to quickly resolve the crisis - the first warning signs of which came in 2017 - and even called on President Donald Trump to step in.

Newark, known for its international airport and high crime rates, has distributed almost 40,000 water filters to residents recently.

Recent tests conducted in three households found that in two of them the level of lead was above the rate deemed acceptable by the EPA, however.

Health authorities offered free filter tests to residents concerned that their water may be tainted.

Flint's drinking water was contaminated three years ago when in a cost-saving drive, officials switched to a more corrosive water source that had not been properly treated.

The contamination, initially denied by state and local officials, poisoned thousands of children and caused the deaths of 12 people from Legionnaire's disease, according to authorities.

AFP

Government & Economy

G-7 leaders back Hong Kong autonomy, call for calm

G-7 pledges millions to fight Amazon fires

Argentine court rejects Kirchner bid to throw out corruption case

Trump says next G-7 summit likely to be at his golf club

Trump not considering US tariffs on Japanese autos 'at this moment'

British PM Johnson says prepared to take Brexit talks down to last minute

Editor's Choice

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

BT_20190827_AGWRAP27KTVA_3874157.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia stocks bleed as US, China drop the gloves

nz_hph_270822.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Battered STI counters spur talk of shuffle in next index review

Must Read

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

BT_20190827_AGWRAP27KTVA_3874157.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia stocks bleed as US, China drop the gloves

nz_hph_270822.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Battered STI counters spur talk of shuffle in next index review

nz_factory_270824.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore July factory output beats forecasts, technical recession may be averted

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly