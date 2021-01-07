You are here

US Congress affirms Biden's victory

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 4:43 PM

file7dqtvwfedp2shklt8v0.jpg
The US Congress on Thursday certified enough Electoral College votes for Democrat Joe Biden to hand him the victory in the Nov 3 presidential race over Republican President Donald Trump.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The US Congress on Thursday certified enough Electoral College votes for Democrat Joe Biden to hand him the victory in the Nov 3 presidential race over Republican President Donald Trump.

With Congress approving Vermont's votes, Mr Biden now has at least the 270 Electoral College votes that are the minimum for claiming the presidency. Congress' review of the states' Electoral College votes was interrupted on Wednesday by Mr Trump supporters storming the Capitol Building.

REUTERS

