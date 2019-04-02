You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US core capital goods orders slip in Feb, shipments unchanged

Tue, Apr 02, 2019 - 8:57 PM

doc74qx3eo3jastnxdld4s_doc6yejgmgjb8p18rgrhkzy.jpg
New orders for key US-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February and shipments were unchanged, but data for January was revised slightly higher.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] New orders for key US-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February and shipments were unchanged, but data for January was revised slightly higher.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday orders for non-defence capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, slipped 0.1 per cent, pulled down by declining demand for machinery and computers and electronic products.

Data for January was revised slightly up to show these so-called core capital goods orders increasing 0.9 per cent instead of rising 0.8 per cent as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders unchanged in February. Core capital goods orders increased 2.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shipments of core capital goods were unchanged in February after an upwardly revised 1.0 per cent rise in the prior month. Core capital goods shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product measurement.

They were previously reported to have gained 0.8 per cent in January. The February report was delayed by a 35-day partial shutdown of the federal government that ended on Jan 25. The March report will be published on April 25 as scheduled.

The report on Tuesday came on the heels of mixed February retail sales and construction spending reports, as well as January business inventory data, that boosted first-quarter GDP forecasts.

Growth estimates for the first-quarter range from as low as a 1.2 per cent annualized rate to as high as a 2.1 per cent pace. The economy grew at a 2.2 per cent pace in the fourth quarter, with growth in business spending on equipment accelerating.

The economy is losing momentum as the stimulus from a US$1.5 trillion tax cut fades. A trade war between the United States and China, slowing global economies and uncertainty over Britain's exit from the European Union are other factors that are also hurting activity.

In February, orders for machinery dropped 0.3 per cent after rising 2.0 per cent in January. Energy firms have been reducing the oil rigs operating, despite a rebound in oil prices, to focus on growing earnings.

Orders for computers and electronic products fell 0.3 per cent. Orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components rose 1.0 per cent in February after increasing 1.3 per cent in the prior month

There were also increases in orders for primary metals and for fabricated metal products in February.

Overall orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, tumbled 1.6 percent in February. That reflected a 4.8 per cent drop in demand for transportation equipment. Durable goods orders gained 0.1 per cent in January.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trade slowed in Q4, WTO says; auto tariffs, Brexit are 2019 risks

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

EMA: Hyflux’s financial situation 'a result of its own commercial decisions'

Najib faces a laundry list of charges as 1MDB trial kicks off

Johor businesses suffering from drop in Singapore visitors: report

Fugitive tycoon fights Hong Kong bid to ease China extraditions

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_020419_3.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

BP_Keppel_020419_2.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find a white knight

Most Read

1 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
4 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
5 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament

Must Read

file72cops0g60j12ukpkefk.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Transport

Hello, again: Uber sets up Asia-Pacific hub in Singapore; no plans to resume services in S-E Asia

file72cops0g60j12ukpkefk.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

EMA: Hyflux’s financial situation 'a result of its own commercial decisions'

lwx_rafflesplace_020419_38.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Companies' prompt payments rebound after falling for three quarters: SCCB

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening