You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US core producer prices decline for first time in a year

Tue, Jan 15, 2019 - 11:27 PM

file6ubbmw65f2ozus7n96y.jpg
A key measure of US producer prices unexpectedly fell in December and the overall gauge declined more than forecast amid lower oil prices, signaling potential inflation pressures in the economy are contained.
Bloomberg

[WASHINGTON] A key measure of US producer prices unexpectedly fell in December and the overall gauge declined more than forecast amid lower oil prices, signaling potential inflation pressures in the economy are contained.

Excluding food and energy, producer prices decreased 0.1 per cent from the prior month, the first decline in a year, according to a Labour Department report Tuesday. The overall producer-price index fell 0.2 per cent from November after a 0.1 per cent rise. The Bloomberg survey median called for an increase in the core PPI and a drop in the main index.

On an annual basis, core producer-price gains held steady at 2.7 per cent - missing forecasts for 3 per cent - while the broad gauge rose 2.5 per cent, also unchanged from the prior reading. Food and energy prices are typically volatile.

The PPI figures, which measure wholesale and other selling costs at businesses, suggest prices are firming up only gradually. They're also in line with consumer-price data that showed a drag from energy costs while core inflation held steady, giving the Federal Reserve little urgency to raise interest rates soon.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Within final demand PPI for goods, energy costs fell 5.4 per cent from November, led by a 13.1 per cent drop in gasoline prices, while food costs climbed 2.6 per cent.

Producer costs excluding food, energy, and trade services - a measure preferred by economists because it strips out the most volatile components - softened to an unchanged month-on-month reading and the annual gain held for a third straight month at 2.8 per cent.

The PPI for services slipped 0.1 per cent, the first decline in four months, weighed down by transportation and warehousing and narrower margins for retailers and wholesalers. That dragged down the core index.

About 80 per cent of the monthly decrease in the broader PPI gauge came from a 0.4 per cent decline in goods prices.

Bloomberg's survey of economists had called for a 0.2 per cent rise in core PPI and a 0.1 per cent drop for the broader measure.

While the CPI is considered a more important indicator of inflation, producer prices help provide insights into the direction of input costs, and analysts monitor PPI to assess how the gains will filter through to consumers.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Hard Brexit to hit Danish bacon, butter exports to Britain - OECD

May says she will respond quickly after key Brexit vote

China signals more stimulus as economic slowdown deepens

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thailand to postpone election again, until March - officials

Strike by thousands of junior New Zealand doctors cripples hospitals

Editor's Choice

BP_Ascendas-Singbridge_150119_5.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?

BT_20190115_GCMAS15MJTP_3668296.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS moves to attract listings, boost equity research talent

BP_UBS_150119_3.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBS positive on global and Asia ex-Japan equities

Most Read

1 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
2 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
3 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
4 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Creative Technology, Keppel Corp, Best World, ICP

Must Read

doc73n94vh76piumk424nv_doc72d1ruumnts183pddalg.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Disallow transfer from SGX mainboard to Catalist: study

doc73nadk914931a4ltdjsx_doc72d1ruso22x11rkjhgzd.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGcondo_150119_61.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore private home sales, units launched down month-on-month in December

Jan 15, 2019
Garage

Seeds Capital, partners to co-invest over S$90m in agri-food tech startups

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening