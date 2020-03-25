You are here

Home > Government & Economy
VIRUS OUTBREAK

US could become global epicentre of Covid-19 pandemic: WHO

Britain enters lockdown as original epicentre of Hubei in China lifts travel restrictions
Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Geneva

THE United States could become the global epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday, as Britain went into lockdown and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was postponed by a year.

But the Chinese province of Hubei, where the virus was first identified last December, said it would lift travel restrictions on people leaving the region as the epidemic there eases.

WHO spokesman Margaret Harris said in Geneva there had been a "very large acceleration" in coronavirus infections in the US which had the potential of becoming the new epicentre.

Over the past 24 hours, 85 per cent of new cases were from Europe and the US, she told reporters. Of those, 40 per cent were from the US.

SEE ALSO

WHO needs to take on bigger role in global fight against Covid-19

Asked whether the country could become the new epicentre, Dr Harris said: "We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the US. So it does have that potential. We cannot say that is the case yet, but it does have that potential."

Some US state and local officials have decried a lack of coordinated federal action, saying having localities act on their own has put them in competition for supplies.

US President Donald Trump acknowledged the difficulty. He tweeted: "The World market for face masks and ventilators is Crazy. We are helping the states to get equipment, but it is not easy."

As of Monday, the virus had infected more than 42,000 people in the US killing at least 559.

Globally, confirmed cases exceeded 377,000 across 194 countries and territories as of early Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, with more than 16,500 deaths linked to the virus.

Of the top 10 countries by case numbers, Italy had reported the highest fatality rate, at around 10 per cent, which is reflective of its older population. The fatality rate globally is around 4.3 per cent.

Britain, believed by experts to be about two weeks behind Italy in the outbreak cycle, on Tuesday began curbs on movement without precedent in peacetime, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the country to stay at home.

The streets of the capital were eerily quiet as all but essential shops closed and people went to work only if it was essential.

Mr Johnson had resisted pressure to impose a full lockdown even as other European countries had done so, but was forced to change tack as projections showed the health system could become overwhelmed.

China's Hubei province, the original epicentre of the outbreak, will lift travel curbs on people leaving the area, but other regions will tighten controls as new cases double due to imported infections.

The provincial capital Wuhan, which has been in total lockdown since Jan 23, will see its travel restrictions lifted on April 8.

However, the risk from overseas infections appears to be on the rise, prompting tougher screening and quarantine measures in major cities such as the capital Beijing. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore shuts entertainment spots including bars, cinemas in virus fight

Budget 2.0: Economists favour job-saving aid over direct cash handouts

Call for bold measures in second support package

MOM unveils more measures to help firms cope with Covid-19

MAS to flatten S$NEER slope, could re-centre: economists

S Korea doubles coronavirus rescue package to 100t won

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 25, 2020 12:25 AM
Real Estate

US new home sales slower but strong in February before virus

[WASHINGTON] In the US economy before the coronavirus pandemic, sales of new homes remained strong, albeit a bit...

Mar 25, 2020 12:10 AM
Transport

Ford joins GE, 3M in speeding up ventilator, respirator production

[DETROIT] Carmaker Ford Motor on Tuesday jumped into the emergency push by major US manufacturers to produce...

Mar 24, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

India shuts down for 21 days as coronavirus spreads across south Asia

[NEW DELHI] Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a 21-day lockdown of the world's second most populous...

Mar 24, 2020 11:45 PM
Transport

Shipping industry urges G20 to keep freight flowing as virus hits supply chains

[LONDON] Ships and their crews must be able to trade freely with minimal port restrictions to ensure supply lines...

Mar 24, 2020 11:42 PM
Dining Out

Odette keeps top spot at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards

SINGAPORE’S three Michelin-starred restaurant Odette retained its top position in the 2020 Asia’s 50 Best...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.