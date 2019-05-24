You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US could send more troops to Middle East: Pentagon chief

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 6:40 AM

BP_Patrick Shanahan_240519_4.jpg
Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan denied news reports that plans under consideration call for the deployment of as many as 10,000 more troops, a move that would further rattle frayed nerves in the region.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States said on Thursday it was considering deploying more troops to the Middle East as it looks for ways to enhance the protection of its forces in the turbulent region amid simmering tensions with Iran.

But acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan denied news reports that plans under consideration call for the deployment of as many as 10,000 more troops, a move that would further rattle frayed nerves in the region.

"What we're looking at, are there things that we can do to enhance force protection in the Middle East?" Shanahan told reporters on a possible further buildup of the US military presence.

"It may involve sending additional troops," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earlier this month, the administration of President Donald Trump announced the deployment of an aircraft carrier task force as well as B-52 bombers, an amphibious assault ship and a missile defense battery to the Gulf.

The movements have come in response to what the US says are intelligence warnings of a heightened threat to its interests or allies in the Middle East from Iran.

But they have also provoked skepticism among members of Congress who worry that brinksmanship with Tehran could lead to a dangerous miscalculation.

Media reports on Wednesday said the Pentagon was mulling adding 5,000 or 10,000 troops to the region, but Mr Shanahan dismissed both figures.

"There is no 10,000 and there is no 5,000. That's not accurate," he said.

Mr Shanahan said he was in regular contact with Marine General Frank McKenzie, who leads US Central Command, which oversees US military operations in the Middle East.

"We talk to CENTCOM all the time," he said.

The acting Pentagon chief said he would brief Mr Trump on Thursday about the situation before the president heads to Japan.

The United States currently has between 60,000 and 80,000 troops deployed in the area covered by CENTCOM, which includes the 14,000 currently on duty in Afghanistan, 5,200 personnel in Iraq and less than 2,000 in Syria.

Earlier in the week, Mr Shanahan said the US response had put the alleged threat posed by Iran "on hold."

"We have deterred attacks based on reposturing of assets - deterred attacks against American forces," Mr Shanahan told reporters Tuesday after delivering a classified briefing to the full US Congress.

"Our biggest focus at this point is to prevent Iranian miscalculation. We do not want the situation to escalate," he said.

AFP

Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

DPM Heng, China's Premier Li meet, discuss ways to deepen cooperation

Modi promises inclusive India after stunning election win

All eyes on EU polls amid fears of far-right appeal

Calm returns to streets of Jakarta after second night of unrest

M'sian police raid Deloitte office for 1MDB-related documents: sources

Editor's Choice

lwx_HDB_240519_1.jpg
May 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

BT_20190524_PGLAW24_3790628.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

May 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Should there be a scheme to fund class actions by minorities?

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable
3 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
4 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
5 Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm

Must Read

lwx_HDB_240519_1.jpg
May 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

BT_20190524_PGLAW24_3790628.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

BT_20190524_STHENG24_3790626.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

DPM Heng, China's Premier Li meet, discuss ways to deepen cooperation

BT_20190524_TSECHELON24_3790657.jpg
May 24, 2019
Garage

South-east Asia startup ecosystem 'still has runway'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening