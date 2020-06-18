You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US daily virus deaths drop below 1,000 for 7 days in a row

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 9:17 AM

rk_ambulance_180620.jpg
The United States recorded 840 deaths from the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to data from Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday, the seventh day in a row the toll has dropped below 1,000.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded 840 deaths from the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to data from Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday, the seventh day in a row the toll has dropped below 1,000.

The country remains the most affected in the world by the pandemic in...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore, Shenzhen ink MOUs for smart city initiative

In Hawaii, US and China assess path forward from tensions

US pulled out of stalled talks on digital services taxes: Lighthizer

US vows to curb China and Russia in space

Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home

Zimbabwe government workers get 50% pay hike in virus relief

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2020 09:23 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.91 ...

Jun 18, 2020 09:03 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Mapletree NAC Trust, China Everbright, IReit Global, ESR-Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

Jun 18, 2020 08:57 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore, Shenzhen ink MOUs for smart city initiative

SINGAPORE and Shenzhen have inked eight memoranda of understanding (MOUs) which will deepen digital collaboration...

Jun 18, 2020 08:56 AM
Government & Economy

In Hawaii, US and China assess path forward from tensions

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a vociferous critic of China, was meeting quietly Wednesday in...

Jun 18, 2020 08:35 AM
Government & Economy

US pulled out of stalled talks on digital services taxes: Lighthizer

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin decided to pull out of negotiations on digital services taxes with...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.