US daily virus deaths drop below 1,000 for 7 days in a row

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded 840 deaths from the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to data from Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday, the seventh day in a row the toll has dropped below 1,000.
The country remains the most affected in the world by the pandemic in...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes