You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Election Day kicks off in climate of tension

It is taking place amid a third wave of Covid-19, threats of foreign interference and a polarised political environment
Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201104_NAHVOTE4A_4311495.jpg
Despite the expected record turnout, Americans may not know who will be sworn in next January for days or weeks if a tight race in battleground states prompts judicial challenges over late-arriving ballots.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

ELECTION Day 2020 is under way and for American voters the choices could not be more stark.

Donald Trump, 74, was a novelty four years ago, a reality television star and real-estate developer with a penchant for bombast and Twitter insults.

Joe Biden, a 77-year-...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Framework to exit contracts will help SMEs reset their business: Edwin Tong

Manufacturers to pick up speed in year-end

Built-environment measures aim to spread out Covid-19 burden

Not all employers need to cut wages to save jobs: Josephine Teo on NWC guideline

Biden victory seen as positive for Asian equities: analysts

As one IMO icon passes, which way will the organisation sail?

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 4, 2020 12:24 AM
Transport

KLM pilots agree to extended wage freeze, clearing way for state support

[AMSTERDAM] Pilots at KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France, on Tuesday agreed to government wage demands, clearing the...

Nov 4, 2020 12:15 AM
Government & Economy

US factory orders up 1.1% in September

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods increased solidly in September, but further gains could be limited amid an...

Nov 3, 2020 11:53 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesian president quietly signs divisive stimulus into law overnight

[JAKARTA] Late Monday, President Joko Widodo of Indonesia quietly signed into law a divisive stimulus bill that has...

Nov 3, 2020 11:08 PM
Technology

Major leak sees one million Swedes' data shared with Facebook, Google

[STOCKHOLM] Folksam, Sweden's largest insurer, accidentally leaked private data on around one million of its...

Nov 3, 2020 10:43 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St gains at open on Biden victory bets

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes rose at the open on Tuesday as investors bet on a victory for Democratic...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US Election Day begins

Broker's take: Biden victory may give boost to Hi-P, Valuetronics, China Aviation Oil, HPHT

China stops Jack Ma’s US$35b Ant IPO from going ahead

SIAEC records net loss of S$19m in H1, Covid-19 impact cushioned by govt grants

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for