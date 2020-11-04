US Election Day kicks off in climate of tension

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Washington
ELECTION Day 2020 is under way and for American voters the choices could not be more stark.
Donald Trump, 74, was a novelty four years ago, a reality television star and real-estate developer with a penchant for bombast and Twitter insults.
Joe Biden, a 77-year-...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes