You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US escalates China tensions with further media restrictions

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 4:07 PM

[WASHINGTON] The US designated six more Chinese publications as "foreign missions," adding to the list of media outlets it describes as controlled by Beijing which must meet requirements similar to those imposed on embassies and consulates in America.

The outlets include the Economic Daily, which provides an important window into Beijing's economic views, and the Jiefang Daily, the official publication of Shanghai's powerful Communist Party Committee. The others - Yicai Global, Xinmin Evening News, Social Sciences in China Press, and the Beijing Review - are less widely known.

"They are all substantially owned or effectively controlled by a foreign government," Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said Wednesday in a briefing. "We're not placing any restrictions on what these outlets can publish in the United States. We simply want to ensure that American people, consumers of information, can differentiate between news written by a free press and propaganda distributed by the Chinese Communist Party."

On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian condemned Washington's "unjustified" moves and vowed to retaliate with "necessary responses."

The US move, and the subsequent Chinese threat, are the latest tit-for-tat actions in the row between the Beijing and Washington over media freedom. In February, the US designated five Chinese media outlets "foreign missions," including Xinhua News Agency and the China Daily. Beijing responded by expelling more than a dozen journalists from three American newspapers. The two sides are also embroiled in an ongoing dispute over journalist visas, with each delaying the renewal of each other's press credentials.

SEE ALSO

Quibi streaming service to shut down

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The US has gone too far," Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the Communist Party-backed Global Times, wrote in a tweet Thursday. "The move will further poison working environment of media outlets in each other's country." Mr Hu added that China will "definitely" retaliate if Chinese media outlets suffer actual harm following the latest American restrictions and that Beijing could target US media outlets in Hong Kong.

Mr Hu's tweets are closely watched after he accurately forecasted previous moves by Beijing, even though his statements at times don't reflect official policy.

Media freedom has long been a point of US-China friction. Whereas American media companies are largely private and protected by the First Amendment, China's news organisations are either state run or closely censored. All are overseen by the party's Central Publicity Department. Chinese government spokespeople have repeatedly condemned the "unreasonable suppression" of the Chinese media in America.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

'Inward-looking policies' will do great harm: Iswaran on free trade agreements

Eight new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

1,000 traineeships and attachments for more Singaporeans, PRs to join maritime sector

Airbnb, STB to offer Singapore travel experiences

Thailand lifts emergency measures aimed at stopping protests

Thailand's Sept exports fall 3.86% y-o-y, smaller drop than forecast

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 22, 2020 04:09 PM
Real Estate

Another office floor at Cecil Street's GB Building offered for sale

AN entire floor of GB Building in Singapore's central business district has been launched for sale with a guide...

Oct 22, 2020 03:59 PM
Banking & Finance

Japan's SBI Holdings, Towa Bank to form capital tie-up

[TOKYO] Japanese financial firm SBI Holdings and regional lender Towa Bank will conduct a capital tie-up and take...

Oct 22, 2020 03:52 PM
Technology

LG Display swings to Q3 profit on Apple demand, panel price boost

[SEOUL] South Korea's LG Display Co on Thursday reported a profit for July-September, ending a six-quarter run of...

Oct 22, 2020 03:35 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks near one-month low as German consumer morale weakens

[BENGALURU] European stocks hit their lowest level in almost a month on Thursday, as a fall in German consumer...

Oct 22, 2020 03:27 PM
Government & Economy

'Inward-looking policies' will do great harm: Iswaran on free trade agreements

FREE trade agreements (FTAs) were in the spotlight on Thursday, as 600 business leaders gathered for the Singapore...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore workers see urgent need to reskill, upskill in tight job market: poll

Stocks to watch: CDL, CapitaLand Mall Trust, KIT, Suntec Reit, KORE, Keppel

Singaporean charged with acts that were likely to defraud fund investors

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits over differences with board

Online shopping looks hot - but 80% of e-tailers are in the red

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for