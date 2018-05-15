You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US first lady Melania hospitalised with 'benign' kidney condition

Tue, May 15, 2018 - 6:46 AM

FILES-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INITIATIVES-192019.jpg
US First Lady Melania Trump had surgery Monday for what aides called a "benign" kidney condition, and will remain in hospital for the rest of the week.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US First Lady Melania Trump had surgery Monday for what aides called a "benign" kidney condition, and will remain in hospital for the rest of the week.

The Slovenia-born wife of Donald Trump underwent an embolization procedure, said her communications director Stephanie Grisham.

"The procedure was successful and there were no complications," Ms Grisham said.

But the 48-year-old former model is expected to stay in hospital "for the duration of the week." "The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere," the spokeswoman added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hours after the procedure, President Donald Trump departed the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, where the first lady is being held just north of Washington.

The hospital facility has treated many presidents and first families.

Jeffrey Leef, associate professor of radiology at the University of Chicago, told AFP that embolization is most frequently used to isolate a tumour.

The procedure "introduces a small catheter into the arterial system of the body" with the aim of obstructing the blood vessel, Prof Leef said.

According to Elizabeth Kavaler, a urologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, the first lady may have a common, benign tumour of the kidney called an angiomyolipoma, or AML.

"They are more common in women. They can grow but they are not cancerous," Dr Kavaler said.

Prof Leef said that "one of the ways it can manifest itself is with a little bit of blood in the urine, or maybe pain." He added that it is common to stay overnight after the procedure.

"The most common side effect is pain," Prof Leef said.

"Often, you need temporarily a type of pain control that can only be provided within a hospital."

AFP

Government & Economy

Germany blames trade as economy cools more than forecast

UK workers get a real pay increase as Labor market tightens

Malaysia's 92-year-old PM says he'll stay in office for 1-2 years

Malaysia aviation regulator denies it pressured AirAsia to cancel election flights

Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’

Senior Malaysian adviser says to announce GST strategy in hundred days

Editor's Choice

SINGAPORE-ASIA-CITIES-EIU-LIFESTYLE-085653.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

bursa.jpg
May 15, 2018
Stocks

Malaysian markets claw back early losses from election shock

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Real Estate

Developers sold 729 private homes in April, up from 716 in March, but down 53.5% y-o-y

May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS urges Vard directors to explain independence, and Fincantieri to up delisting offer

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

BlackRock no longer Venture substantial shareholder after funds sell S$8.3m of stock

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening