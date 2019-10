Washington is inching toward an agreement with Paris and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on taxing global tech giants, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.

[WASHINGTON] Washington is inching toward an agreement with Paris and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on taxing global tech giants, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.

"We don't yet have an agreement but we are getting closer in that direction," Mr Mnuchin told reporters.

AFP