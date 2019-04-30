You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US has recorded 704 cases of measles this year, a 25-year-high-health officials

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 12:10 AM

doc754usouwzkymo8zbmun_doc752u5e95myd1jn19s6ky.jpg
People walk past a sign outside of health clinic with warnings about measles in the Orthodox Jewish area of the Williamsburg neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York. The US recorded 78 new measles cases last week for a total of 704 cases so far this year, the greatest number in a quarter century, federal health officials said on Monday.
EPA

[BOSTON] The United States recorded 78 new measles cases last week for a total of 704 cases so far this year, the greatest number in a quarter century, federal health officials said on Monday.

The number was up 1.3 per cent since the most recent tally of 695 reported on Wednesday, according to The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some 22 states have recorded cases of the extremely contagious and sometimes deadly disease.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Cambodian PM says China ready to help if EU imposes sanctions

Mnuchin says enforcement part of US-China deal `close to done'

US consumer spending posts biggest gain since 2009

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

From Heisei to Reiwa: how Japan changed under Emperor Akihito

The rich and famous vote in India's election

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

BT_20190429_JABRIGHTZ9W0_3766017.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver linings in economy amid weak sentiment

Most Read

1 After Hyflux's fall, Singapore debt buyers are scrutinising other firms
2 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
3 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
4 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
5 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin

Must Read

BP_NO SIGNBOARD_290419_31.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: No Signboard shares down by as much as 9.5% after CAD probes share buyback

doc754q10q9lsj10m3e5d35_doc6xoisqp25dv7902t2gj.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, China ink deals on trade, Belt and Road projects

Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS mortgage book shrinks for first time in years on cooling measures

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening