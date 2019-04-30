US has recorded 704 cases of measles this year, a 25-year-high-health officials

People walk past a sign outside of health clinic with warnings about measles in the Orthodox Jewish area of the Williamsburg neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York. The US recorded 78 new measles cases last week for a total of 704 cases so far this year, the greatest number in a quarter century, federal health officials said on Monday.

[BOSTON] The United States recorded 78 new measles cases last week for a total of 704 cases so far this year, the greatest number in a quarter century, federal health officials said on Monday.

The number was up 1.3 per cent since the most recent tally of 695 reported on Wednesday, according to The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some 22 states have recorded cases of the extremely contagious and sometimes deadly disease.

