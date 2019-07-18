You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US House holds Barr, Ross in criminal contempt over census documents

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 7:43 AM

[WASHINGTON] The US House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in criminal contempt for defying congressional subpoenas related to the US census.

The measure, which passed 230-198, was a response to the cabinet members' failure to produce documents requested by House Democrats as part of an investigation into whether the Trump administration attempted to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census that would discriminate against racial minorities.

Four Democrats voted against the measure, while no Republicans supported it. Justin Amash, an independent congressman from Michigan who recently left the Republican Party, voted in favour of the resolution.

Legal experts said a criminal contempt vote against the two Trump cabinet members is likely to be little more than symbolic since the charges would be referred to Mr Barr's Justice Department.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Still, the maneuver intensified a Democratic assault on President Donald Trump's stonewalling of congressional probes.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Barr and Mr Ross urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to delay the vote, saying she should "allow the constitutionally mandated accommodation process to continue."

"House Democrats never sought to have a productive relationship with the Trump administration, and today's PR stunt further demonstrates their unending quest to generate headlines instead of operating in good faith with our department," Mr Ross said in a statement issued after the vote.

The US Supreme Court last month blocked Mr Trump's initial effort to add the citizenship question. He then planned an executive order to add it to the census, but later dropped the idea.

The Republican president and Democrats in control of the House are locked in a political battle over the legislature's power to hold the executive to account. Mr Trump and members of his inner circle have repeatedly ignored official demands and requests from Congress for documents and testimony.

"Holding any cabinet secretary in criminal contempt of Congress is a serious and somber matter - one that I have done everything in my power to avoid," said Rep Elijah Cummings, the Democratic chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which is conducting the census investigation.

"But in this case, the attorney general and Secretary Ross have blatantly obstructed our ability to do congressional oversight into the real reason Secretary Ross was trying - for the first time in 70 years - to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census," he added.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US plans different approach in leading G7 in 2020: White House official

Japan manufacturers' mood hits 3-year low: Reuters Tankan survey

Trump meets Chinese Uighur, other religious persecution victims at White House

Japanese official says negotiators working hard on US-Japan trade deal

Humanity's climate 'carbon budget' dwindling fast

In rebuke to Trump, US Congress blocks Saudi arms sales

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

nz_ NODX_180725.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute adds to Singapore exporters' woes

nz_ SGX_180726.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

The future's bright for SGX's rubber derivatives

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey

Must Read

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

nz_ NODX_180725.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute adds to Singapore exporters' woes

BT_20190718_LJROBOT18_3838354.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Cleaning robots to be available island-wide by March 2020

Jul 18, 2019
Funding

Business-travel platform raises US$3m in pre-Series A funding

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly