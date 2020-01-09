You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US House to vote on preventing Trump from Iran war

Thu, Jan 09, 2020 - 6:33 AM

nz_pelosi_090130.jpg
The Democratic-led US House of Representatives will vote on Thursday to prevent President Donald Trump from waging war with Iran after he ordered the killing of a top general, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The Democratic-led US House of Representatives will vote on Thursday to prevent President Donald Trump from waging war with Iran after he ordered the killing of a top general, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Ms Pelosi said that the Democrats will move forward because their concerns were not addressed in a closed-door briefing to lawmakers on Wednesday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top officials.

"The president has made clear that he does not have a coherent strategy to keep the American people safe, achieve de-escalation with Iran and ensure stability in the region," Ms Pelosi said in a statement.

"Our concerns were not addressed by the president's insufficient War Powers Act notification and by the administration's briefing today," she said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Under the 1973 War Powers Act, the administration needs to notify Congress on major military actions but Mr Trump, unusually, has kept classified his rationale for a strike that killed powerful Iranian general Qasem Soleimani while he was in Iraq.

SEE ALSO

'World cannot afford war': US Democrats respond to Iran missile strike

Ms Pelosi said that the House would therefore vote, under the 1973 act, to limit Mr Trump's ability to wage war against Iran.

She said that the House may also soon consider revoking the authorisation of force approved after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. Three successive administrations have cited that authorisation as legal justification for an array of military actions across the Islamic world.

But any move to constrain Mr Trump would likely have a difficult chance of passage in the Senate, where his Republican Party holds a majority.

AFP

Government & Economy

Bank of Japan to nudge up growth forecast on boost from fiscal package: sources

Britain hints at Brexit transition period workaround

US lawmakers urge action on 'crimes against humanity' in China

Sun shining after economy's difficult year: World Bank economist

2020 building demand likely to stay robust after reaching 5-year high last year

Fires have limited impact on outbound tours to Down Under

BREAKING

Jan 9, 2020 07:06 AM
Life & Culture

Sharp gains for Hollywood actresses in 2018 but barriers persist: study

[LOS ANGELES] The number of major Hollywood films starring female lead characters sharply increased last year, a...

Jan 9, 2020 07:02 AM
Banking & Finance

New UK industry code aims to prevent Carillion-style crashes

[LONDON] Internal auditors should have direct access to top company bosses to help avoid Carillion-style corporate...

Jan 9, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan to nudge up growth forecast on boost from fiscal package: sources

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan is likely to revise up slightly its economic forecast for the fiscal year starting in...

Jan 9, 2020 06:54 AM
Consumer

Walmart opened 134 stores in Mexico in 2019, biggest expansion in 6 years

[MEXICO CITY] Walmart last year launched its biggest expansion in Mexico since 2013, opening 134 new stores in its...

Jan 9, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

Britain hints at Brexit transition period workaround

[LONDON] Britain on Wednesday suggested it could come to piecemeal agreements with the European Union in post-Brexit...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly