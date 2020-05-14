You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US import prices post largest drop in over five years

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 10:03 PM

doc7akkwwtmmit1bdill2or_doc75fmvaq2jmp1d0ql76u7.jpg
US import prices fell by the most in more than five years in April as the coronavirus crisis depressed demand for petroleum products, which could strengthen some economists' predictions of a brief period of deflation.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] US import prices fell by the most in more than five years in April as the coronavirus crisis depressed demand for petroleum products, which could strengthen some economists' predictions of a brief period of deflation.

The Labor Department said on Thursday import prices...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Hotel, restaurant and cafe suppliers' trade show postponed to 2022

Millions more Americans file for jobless benefits as coronavirus layoffs widen

Japan lifts virus emergency for most regions

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Taiwan says WHO has 'forgotten' neutrality by barring island

Rajah & Tann, CMS, Cooley invest over US$10m in global open platform for lawyers

BREAKING NEWS

May 14, 2020 09:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Japfa net profit grows five times to US$35.5m in Q1

JAPFA, which produces and supplies staple foods, has recorded a net profit of US$35.5 million for the first quarter...

May 14, 2020 09:49 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens lower on economic concerns, trade war fears

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors grappled with the possibility of prolonged economic...

May 14, 2020 09:34 PM
Transport

Renault to discontinue iconic models as carmaker cuts costs

[PARIS] Renault is preparing to substantially trim down its vehicle range, withdrawing well-known but ailing models...

May 14, 2020 09:00 PM
Government & Economy

Hotel, restaurant and cafe suppliers' trade show postponed to 2022

THE specialist industry trade show for hotel, restaurant and cafe suppliers, FHA-HoReCa, will be postponed by two...

May 14, 2020 08:47 PM
Government & Economy

Millions more Americans file for jobless benefits as coronavirus layoffs widen

[WASHINGTON] The global novel coronavirus crisis continues to batter the US labour market, with millions more...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.