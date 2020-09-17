You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US imposes sanctions on Chinese firm over Cambodia project

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 12:07 AM

[WASHINGTON] The United States has blacklisted a Chinese developer of a port, airport and resort complex in Cambodia, saying it was built on land seized from local people and there were "credible reports" it could be used to host Chinese military assets.

Union Development Group is building the Dara Sakor complex in a national park on the Cambodian coast, with a runway capable of taking some of the world's biggest planes.

The Chinese real-estate development company describes it as the largest regional development project in China's global Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

The company and the Cambodian government have repeatedly denied Western media reports that the project has military aims.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there were"credible reports" that Dara Sakor "could be used to host (Chinese) military assets".

SEE ALSO

US charges seven in wide-ranging Chinese hacking effort

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"If so, (this) would go against Cambodia's constitution and could threaten Indo-Pacific stability, possibly impacting Cambodia's sovereignty and the security of our allies," he added in a statement on Tuesday.

The US Treasury Department described the company as a Chinese state-owned entity, and said it had at one point falsely registered as Cambodian-owned to get land for the project, had forced Cambodians from their land and devastated the environment.

China's embassy in Cambodia condemned the US sanctions.

"It not only undermines legitimate business interests, but is a complete violation of Cambodia's sovereignty," it said on its Facebook page.

Union Development Group did not respond to requests for comment. It is registered in Cambodia as a private limited company. Its website says Union Group was formerly known as Tianjin Wanlong Group, a Chinese real estate developer.

Southeast Asia has become one front of growing tensions between the United States and China, with the rivals at odds over Beijing's territorial claims in the South China Sea and upstream damming of the Mekong River.

The US Treasury Department statement cited Cambodian government spokesman Phay Siphan as having said Dara Sakor could be converted to host military assets.

It did not say when he said this. In a 2019 Bloomberg News article, Phay Siphan said: "Dara Sakor is civilian - there is no base at all. ... It could be converted, yes, but you could convert anything." Mr Phay Siphan said he had been misquoted by the Treasury Department.

"It's fabricated information and is unacceptable," he said on Facebook, adding that UDG's project was legal and beneficial.

Cambodia's government has repeatedly said the country will not serve as a base for any foreign army. It has become one of China's closest regional allies in recent years.

The US sanctions were imposed under the Global Magnitsky Act, which allows the US government to target human rights violators worldwide by freezing assets and prohibiting Americans from doing business with them.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US charges seven in wide-ranging Chinese hacking effort

UK government reaches deal with Conservative rebels

Shanmugam to make ministerial statement in Parliament on ex-maid Parti Liyani's case

US consumer spending appears to slow in August

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

World economic slump won't be as sharp as OECD previously feared

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

US charges seven in wide-ranging Chinese hacking effort

[WASHINGTON] The Justice Department revealed Wednesday previously sealed indictments of five Chinese hackers and...

Sep 16, 2020 11:30 PM
Energy & Commodities

As Opec+ meets this week, UAE emerges as main laggard

[LONDON] The United Arab Emirates has emerged as a major laggard in delivering oil output cuts in August, figures...

Sep 16, 2020 11:19 PM
Companies & Markets

LHN unit buys Balestier property for S$18.1m under plans for co-living business

LHN Limited, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Coliwoo Balestier, will buy a property in Balestier for S$...

Sep 16, 2020 11:14 PM
Transport

Indian airlines seek US$1.5b interest-free credit line from government

[NEW DELHI] Indian airlines have sought interest-free credit of at least US$1.5 billion from the government to...

Sep 16, 2020 11:09 PM
Government & Economy

UK government reaches deal with Conservative rebels

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has reached a deal to avert a rebellion by members of his...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says time to relook Singapore office Reits as China tech firms spur demand

Stocks to watch: UOB, DBS, OCBC, Singapore Airlines, ESR-Reit, Sabana Reit, Q&M Dental

Wilmar gets final registration approval for China IPO, eyes listing by mid-October

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid extended support for industry

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.