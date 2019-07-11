You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US, India trade talks to restart after Trump's tariff tweets

Thu, Jul 11, 2019 - 11:00 PM

colin-mo2-11.jpg
Mr Trump had said in a tweet on Tuesday India's import tariffs on the US were "No longer acceptable!" This was his second tweet in three weeks on India's decision to raise tariffs. Mr Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to restart trade negotiations after they met at the Group of 20 summit in Japan.
PHOTO: AFP

[REUTERS] US trade officials will restart talks with their Indian counterparts Friday amid uncertainty over issues ranging from data localization and India's retail policies to recent tariffs imposed by the South Asian nation.

US President Donald Trump had earlier this week criticized India's decision to impose higher tariffs on a slew of American goods. His trade officials are in New Delhi to meet foreign and trade ministry officials, according to Raveesh Kumar, India's foreign ministry spokesman.

Christopher Wilson, assistant US trade representative for South and Central Asia and deputy assistant Brendan Lynch will on Friday discuss bilateral trade with India's additional trade secretary and meet trade minister Piyush Goyal. Talks had stalled earlier over tariffs and revoked trade preferences for India. The US is also challenging India's retaliatory tariffs in a new case at the World Trade Organization.

Mr Trump had said in a tweet on Tuesday India's import tariffs on the US were "No longer acceptable!" This was his second tweet in three weeks on India's decision to raise tariffs. Mr Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to restart trade negotiations after they met at the Group of 20 summit in Japan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

India is expected to highlight efforts to correct the trade imbalance with the US - New Delhi's trade surplus with Washington fell sharply to US$17.12 billion in the year ended March 31, 2019 from US$21.26 billion a year ago, according to trade ministry data.

India imposed higher tariffs on almost 30 American products in response to Mr Trump's decision on June 1 to end trade concessions on US$6.3 billion of Indian goods shipped to the US India had repeatedly deferred imposing the new tariffs after announcing them last year as it kept the door open for talks to avert a trade war.

 

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Trump defends use of Deutsche Bank, says bank has been 'maligned'

US core CPI posts biggest gain in nearly 1.5 years

BOE says British banks ready for no-deal Brexit, trade war

ECB's Coeure says markets may be overly pessimistic on inflation

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Indonesia plans to build 7 km sea bridge linking Batam and Bintan

Editor's Choice

file6zagdhaeai015qfb1fss.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Garage

Foreign unicorns here juicing up market for high-tech skills

Jul 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth wealth reverses 7-year uptrend in 2018

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_110719_10_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

It's not debt but how Reits leverage on it that matters

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
3 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
4 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Must Read

file72d1rux7v0o11sia4alg.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo requires exit offers to be fair and reasonable, shareholder vote to exclude offeror and concert parties

file72d1rux7v0o11sia4alg.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

hyflyx.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux 'progressing' towards deal with Utico to invest S$400m for 88% stake

Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land, Vietnamese developer to build residences in Ho Chi Minh City

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly