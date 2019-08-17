You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US issues warrant to seize Iranian oil supertanker

Sat, Aug 17, 2019 - 7:21 AM

nz_grace1_170819.jpg
The US Justice Department unveiled a warrant Friday for the seizure of the Iranian oil supertanker Grace 1, one day after a Gibraltar judge allowed the release of the detained vessel.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The US Justice Department unveiled a warrant Friday for the seizure of the Iranian oil supertanker Grace 1, one day after a Gibraltar judge allowed the release of the detained vessel.

The United States called for the seizure of the ship, which was still anchored in the British Mediterranean territory on Friday, for "a scheme to unlawfully access the US financial system to support illicit shipments to Syria from Iran by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a designated foreign terrorist organisation," the Justice department said.

The warrant says the vessel, all the oil aboard and US$995,000 are subject to forfeiture based on violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), and bank fraud, money laundering, and terrorism forfeiture statutes.

Earlier Friday Iranian officials said the tanker was preparing to set sail after a Gibraltar judge ordered its release, six weeks after it was detained in apparent retaliation for Iran's seizure of a British-flagged tanker in the Gulf.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Grace 1 was to be renamed and switch to the Iranian flag for its onward journey, the deputy head of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organisation, Jalil Eslami, told Iranian state television Friday.

But according to an AFP source, the ship was awaiting the arrival of a new crew before it would leave Gibraltar.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190817_CAROUSELL_3865186.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Garage

Carousell bets on ad dollars; may fundraise in next 2 years

nz_cbd_170819.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Garage

South-east Asia tech deals total US$6b in H1; more unicorns likely to emerge soon: VC firm

BT_20190817_PGIPO17_3865231.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease preparing for S-Reit listing that will include Orchard mall

Must Read

BT_20190817_BRUNCHP1_3864751.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Brunch

The way back to black: Saving a sinking company is tricky in a sea of divergent interests

nz_sgexports_170825.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Government & Economy

July NODX slide improves but no rebound in sight

BT_20190817_CAROUSELL_3865186.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Garage

Carousell bets on ad dollars; may fundraise in next 2 years

nz_cbd_170819.jpg
Aug 17, 2019
Garage

South-east Asia tech deals total US$6b in H1; more unicorns likely to emerge soon: VC firm

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly