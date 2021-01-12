You are here

US job openings declined by less than forecast in November

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 11:58 PM

[WASHINGTON] US job openings fell in November by less than forecast, indicating labour demand remained relatively steady before the resurgent virus began to weigh on employment.

The number of available positions eased to 6.53 million from a revised 6.63 million in October, according to the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, released Tuesday. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for 6.45 million vacancies. The figure doesn't include openings involving workers recalled from layoffs or positions only offered internally.

BLOOMBERG

Britain introduces new company rules to stop links to China's Xinjiang

China's credit growth slows as policy support eases

Thailand approves soft loans and subsidies to mitigate virus impact

Singapore may not be hit hard by Malaysia's state of emergency and MCO: economists

Malaysia's MCO to put more pressure on manpower and supply costs for F&B firms

