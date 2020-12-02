You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US judge blocks Trump rules on tech visas

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 12:43 PM

rk_california_021220.jpg
The US Chamber of Commerce, the Bay Area Council and others had sued the Department of Homeland Security arguing that the changes rushed new restrictions through without a proper public review process.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SAN FRANCISCO] A US federal judge on Tuesday blocked rule changes ordered by President Donald Trump making it harder for people to get skilled-worker visas.

The US Chamber of Commerce, the Bay Area Council and others had sued the Department of Homeland Security arguing that the changes rushed new restrictions through without a proper public review process.

Skilled-worker visas, referred to as H1-B visas, are precious to Silicon Valley tech firms hungry for engineers and other highly trained talent.

US District Court Judge Jeffrey White granted a motion to set aside two rules by the departments of Labor and Homeland Security that would have compelled companies to pay H1-B visa workers higher wages and trimmed job types that qualify for the visas.

The Trump administration had cited the Covid-19 pandemic and its toll on the economy as reasons for skipping required public notice and review processes, according to court documents.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"This is a major win for our economy and for our ability to recover from the worst downturn in generations," said Bay Area Council chief executive Jim Wunderman.

"The Bay Area and America must continue to be a place where anyone around the world can come to pursue their dream or dream job," he said.

Mr Wunderman added that many thriving Northern California tech firms were founded by entrepreneurs who first came to the US on visas.

"H-1B workers fill an important need in our economy and provide immense benefits not only to the companies they work for but the communities where they live," Mr Wunderman said.

"Closing the door to talent from around the world will drive those skills and the opportunities they create to other countries who are more welcoming. In the end that means fewer US jobs."

Mr Wunderman said the rushed restrictions were part of what he called a concerted effort by the Trump administration to clamp down on all kinds of immigration.

Judge White said in his ruling that the US did not demonstrate "that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on domestic unemployment justified dispensing with the due deliberation that normally accompanies" making changes to the H-1B visa programme.

Evidence regarding unemployment rates most relevant to H-1B visa applications did not show a "dire emergency," Judge White said.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan to allow 'large-scale' overseas visitors for Tokyo Olympics: Nikkei

House seen backing bill that could block Chinese firms from US securities markets

Japan ruling party weighs up inheritance tax exemption for foreigners

SBF names ex-senior civil servant Lam Yi Young to succeed retiring CEO Ho Meng Kit

Taiwan says economy to rebound; 2021 rate increase depends on situation

Australia exits first recession in almost 30 years

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 2, 2020 12:55 PM
Banking & Finance

SoftBank is winding down options trading after investor backlash

[LONDON] SoftBank Group Corp is quietly winding down its controversial derivatives strategy after a sustained...

Dec 2, 2020 12:37 PM
Life & Culture

Japan to allow 'large-scale' overseas visitors for Tokyo Olympics: Nikkei

[TOKYO] Japan aims to allow "large-scale" numbers of overseas visitors to attend next year's Tokyo Olympics without...

Dec 2, 2020 12:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Jardine Matheson to 'hold'

JARDINE Matheson Holdings (JMH) has been downgraded to "hold" by CGS-CIMB in a research note on Tuesday, as it...

Dec 2, 2020 12:15 PM
Banking & Finance

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

DBS and Standard Chartered (StanChart) will again slash rates on their respective savings accounts from Jan 1, 2021...

Dec 2, 2020 12:08 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold dips as doubts linger over US stimulus bill

[BENGALURU] Gold eased on Wednesday after a sharp rise in the previous session, due to uncertainty over a US...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, UG Healthcare, SingPost, Thomson Medical, mm2 Asia

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Vaccines key to re-igniting travel; Moderna vaccine could be in Singapore in December

Singapore stocks open lower on Wednesday; STI down 0.2%

Companies' leverage risk worsens as earnings fall and debt rises

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for