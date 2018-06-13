You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US launches another trade case against China

Wed, Jun 13, 2018 - 6:44 AM

2014-07-10T065031Z_958518517_GM1EA7A151H01_RTRMADP_3_CHINA-USA.jpg
US President Donald Trump's Commerce Department on Tuesday announced another trade action involving Chinese imports, with producers of steel propane tanks accused of dumping and unfair subsidies.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump's Commerce Department on Tuesday announced another trade action involving Chinese imports, with producers of steel propane tanks accused of dumping and unfair subsidies.

It is the latest in a series of disputes the Trump administration has taken up against Beijing, the largest of which are the looming 25 per cent tariffs on US$50 billion in Chinese goods amid complaints the country is stealing US technology.

The frictions with the Asian giant, as well as the latest conflict will allies like Canada and the European Union have threatened to spill over into a global trade war.

The latest complaint, lodged by US manufacturers in Ohio and Tennessee, argues that China is dumping and unfairly subsidising the steel cylinders, which allegedly land on the US market at below cost, creating unfair competition for US companies, including two that filed a complaint with the Commerce Department.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The complaint says China subsidises production by 55 to 109 per cent through a variety of programs including taxes, grants and export credits for nearly US$90 million in exports.

If Commerce determines the China provides the industry with unfair subsidies and is dumping the products, it will impose antidumping and countervailing duties to make the prices similar to US competitors.

The case also alleges dumping of the steel tanks by Taiwan and Thailand at lower rates.

Last year, the United States imported a little over US$100 million in the propane cylinders from the three countries combined, according to the Commerce Department.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180613_UWCOMMENT7LUV_3469344.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

History made but Trump-Kim meet needs more substance to convince

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-SINGAPORE-US-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT-115354.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade is more pressing concern than Trump-Kim summit

06788677.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Small players take on consumer goods giants

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180613_UWCOMMENT7LUV_3469344.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

History made but Trump-Kim meet needs more substance to convince

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-SINGAPORE-US-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT-115354.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade is more pressing concern than Trump-Kim summit

bp_asia_110618_95.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Risk appetites may grow as US, North Korea talk peace

ST_20180613_TRUMP3_4055126.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

US, North Korea talks just first step on long road to peace

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening