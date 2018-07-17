You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US launches five WTO challenges to retaliatory tariffs

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 6:42 AM

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Monday launched five separate World Trade Organization dispute actions challenging retaliatory tariffs imposed by China, the European Union, Canada, Mexico and Turkey following US duties on steel and aluminum.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement that the retaliatory tariffs on up to a combined US$28.5 billion worth of US exports are illegal under WTO rules.

"These tariffs appear to breach each WTO member's commitments under the WTO Agreement," Mr Lighthizer said. "The United States will take all necessary actions to protect our interests, and we urge our trading partners to work constructively with us on the problems created by massive and persistent excess capacity in the steel and aluminum sectors."

Mr Lighthizer's office has maintained that the steel and aluminum tariffs are acceptable under WTO rules because they were imposed on the grounds of a national security exception.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Lighthizer said last month that retaliation had no legal basis because the EU and other trading partners were making false assertions that the US steel and aluminum tariffs are illegal "safeguard" actions intended to protect US producers. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Britain's May wins parliament vote after bowing to Brexit pressure

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

China posts slower Q2 growth amid trade tensions

STB, Alipay in campaign to woo more China tourists to Singapore

Retail sales advance for fifth month, May numbers revised upwards

Trump hails 'very good start' with Putin at first summit

Editor's Choice

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_YOSUMMER17A_3502308.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Two freehold central sites up for en bloc

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May
4 Cluster near Boon Keng going for S$133.66m
5 China June property investment growth slows to 6-month low
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_VMCHINA17_3502349.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

China posts slower Q2 growth amid trade tensions

BT_20180717_GCRAFFLES17_3502394.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical Group unit enters integrated shield market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening