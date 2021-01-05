You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US manufacturing sector activity rises to nearly 2-1/2-year high

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 11:40 PM

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing activity rose to its highest level in nearly 2-1/2 years in December likely as spiraling new Covid-19 infections pulled demand away from services towards goods.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday its index of national factory activity rebounded to a reading of 60.7 last month. That was the highest level since August 2018 and followed 57.5 in November.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9 per cent of the US economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index slipping to 56.6 in December.

But some of the surprise rebound in the ISM index was due to an increase in the survey's measure of supplier deliveries to a reading of 67.6 last month from 61.7 in November.

A lengthening in suppliers' delivery times is normally associated with a strong economy and increased customer demand, which would be a positive contribution. But in this case slower supplier deliveries also likely indicate supply shortages related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Nevertheless, demand for manufactured goods has been strong as an onslaught of new coronavirus cases has led to fresh business restrictions across the United States, largely impacting the vast services sector.

A large section of the population continues to work and take classes at home, fueling a rush for electronics, home improvement products and other goods like exercise equipment.

Despite strong demand, manufacturing output is still about 3.8 per cent below its pre-pandemic level, according to the Federal Reserve. Still, the sector likely helped to keep the economy afloat in the fourth quarter as the virus and depleted government pandemic money took a bite out of consumer spending.

Growth estimates for the October-December quarter are around a 5 per cent annualised rate. The economic grew at a record 33.4 per cent pace in the third quarter, boosted by more than US$3 trillion in fiscal stimulus. That followed a 31.4 per cent rate of contraction in the second quarter, the deepest since the government started keeping records in 1947.

The ISM's forward-looking new orders sub-index rose to a reading of 67.9 last month from 65.1 in November. Strong order growth boosted manufacturing employment, which had contracted in November. The ISM's manufacturing employment gauge rebounded to 51.5 from a reading of 48.4 in November.

But bottlenecks in the supply chain are driving up costs for manufacturers. The survey's prices paid index jumped to a reading of 77.6 last month, the highest since May 2018, from 65.4 in November. That raises the risk of higher inflation this year, though high unemployment could limit price pressures.

The labour market has lost steam in tandem with the economy since job growth peaked at a record 4.781 million in June.

According to an early Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm payrolls probably increased by 100,000 jobs last month after rising 245,000 in November. That would mean the economy recouped about 12.5 million the 22.2 million jobs lost in March and April. The government is scheduled to publish December's employment report on Friday.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Sunak hands US$6.2b to UK firms facing lockdown recession

Ex-chairman of China Huarong Asset Management sentenced to death

EU seeks up to 300 million more Pfizer-BioNTech doses

India to cull tens of thousands of birds over avian flu outbreak

SingPost suspends all airmail to UK, destinations that transit via the UK

Police will restrict use of TraceTogether data to 'very serious offences', says Shanmugam

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 11:27 PM
Consumer

Amazon buys 11 aircraft to make deliveries faster

[SEATTLE] Amazon.com said on Tuesday it bought 11 Boeing 767-300 aircraft, as it looks to boost its delivery...

Jan 5, 2021 10:55 PM
Government & Economy

Sunak hands US$6.2b to UK firms facing lockdown recession

[LONDON] Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced US$6.2 billion of emergency support to help UK businesses...

Jan 5, 2021 10:45 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St inches lower with focus on Georgia elections

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors waited for the outcome of Georgia's...

Jan 5, 2021 10:41 PM
Transport

Honda halts UK car output on Tuesday and Wednesday due to supply delays

[LONDON] Japanese carmaker Honda said it was halting output at its British factory on Tuesday and Wednesday due to...

Jan 5, 2021 10:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Vaccines to hasten rebound of small and mid caps: DBS

SMALL- and mid-cap (SMC) stocks in Singapore are expected to catch up with the larger caps on attractive valuations...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore financial services fintech GoBear folds business

SingPost suspends all airmail to UK, destinations that transit via the UK

Issuing limits raised for Singapore government securities and treasury bills

Axington proposes change of auditors

Ex-chairman of China Huarong Asset Management sentenced to death

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for