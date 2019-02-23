You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US may slap new sanctions on Venezuela if aid convoys blocked: official

Sat, Feb 23, 2019 - 9:30 AM

[WASHINGTON] The US government could announce new sanctions to pressure Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as early as next week unless his military defies orders to block convoys of humanitarian aid planned for this weekend, a senior administration official said on Friday.

US Vice President Mike Pence and other leaders in the Western Hemisphere will meet in Bogota on Monday. Depending on what happens on Venezuela's borders over the weekend, the leaders could dramatically boost aid pledges to the country - or take new steps to crack down on Mr Maduro, the official told reporters.

"If there is any type of violence, or if there is any type of negative reaction from the hierarchy of the Venezuela armed forces, there may also be measures that are announced by the vice president and other countries in regards to closing even further the international financial circle," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Mr Pence will lead the US delegation to the meeting of the Lima Group regional bloc, and so far has an "open script" for what he will propose, the official said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"He has the carrots, but he's also ready with the sticks for those that promote or execute violence," the official said. "That will be announced not only by the United States, but by the rest of the region's democracies."

The United States has stockpiled aid on Colombia's border with Venezuela at the request of opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom Washington and other dozens of other Western governments have recognised as Venezuela's legitimate president since Mr Maduro held elections last year decried as fraudulent.

Despite shortages of food and medicine, Mr Maduro has denied there is a crisis in the country, and says the aid is aimed at undermining his government. He has ordered the country's borders closed to keep the aid from entering.

Mr Guaido and other opposition lawmakers have vowed to bring in aid on Saturday from the Brazilian town of Boa Vista as well as the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao.

Tensions are running high and there has been some violence. Soldiers killed two people and injured 15 near the border with Brazil, witnesses said.

The US official described the aid convoys as a key test for the Venezuelan military as its leaders weigh whether to obey Mr Maduro or Mr Guaido, who has asked the military to let it pass.

"It's really the first order he gives to them as their commander in chief," the US official added.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump picks Canada envoy Kelly Craft as UN ambassador

No more MOUs! Lighthizer tweaks trade terminology after dispute with Trump

Democrats move to block Trump's border emergency

Mueller report not coming next week: senior US Justice official

Trump's economy "a little under" 3% growth goal: Fed

Trump says could include Huawei and ZTE in trade deal

Editor's Choice

BT_20190223_BRUNCHPG1COVERF_3704915.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Brunch

Shaken and stirred: What it takes to run some of Singapore's best bars

BT_20190223_STARHUB_3704870.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war

BT_20190223_BANKS_3704965.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks stung by Q4 market volatility

Most Read

1 Thai police seek to prosecute leader of anti-junta party popular with young
2 DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end
3 Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption
4 Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng's home raided in 1MDB probe
5 CapitaLand taking step back from Singapore housing sector unless price is good

Must Read

BT_20190223_STARHUB_3704870.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war

Feb 23, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

SMEs need more help to kick-start digital journey

BT_20190223_BANKS_3704965.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks stung by Q4 market volatility

Feb 23, 2019
Garage

Developer Space @ Google Singapore takes off

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening