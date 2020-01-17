You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US must be involved on Afghanistan after troops leave: Pakistan

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 6:39 AM

rk_USarmy_171020.jpg
Pakistan said on Thursday that the United States must remain engaged in Afghanistan's reconstruction even if it succeeds in withdrawing troops and ending its longest war.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Pakistan said on Thursday that the United States must remain engaged in Afghanistan's reconstruction even if it succeeds in withdrawing troops and ending its longest war.

Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, was visiting Washington where he is set to speak to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the growing momentum toward a deal between the United States and the Taliban.

Mr Qureshi warned the United States not to return to neglect of Afghanistan, as seen after 1989 when Soviet troops pulled out under pressure from Islamic guerrillas backed by Washington and Islamabad.

"Do not repeat the '80s," Mr Qureshi said at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies on the eve of his talks with Pompeo.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Even if there is a successful agreement, challenges will remain there, so the United States and its friends and coalition partners will have to have a more responsible withdrawal," he said.

SEE ALSO

US insists no plans to pull out of Iraq

"They should remain engaged - not to fight, but to rebuild," he said.

The United States returned to Afghanistan in 2001 in an invasion to out the Taleban, whose extremist regime welcomed Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the September 11 attacks.

President Donald Trump is eager to remove the more than 12,000 US troops remaining in Afghanistan, seeing the war as no longer worth its cost.

The Taleban, in their latest negotiations with the United States in Doha, have proposed a brief ceasefire in hopes of building momentum to a deal.

Pakistan was the main backer of the former Taleban regime and maintains contacts.

Mr Qureshi says he has seen a willingness from the Taleban to reduce the violence.

"They are pragmatic and not foolish. They are also fatigued," he said at the event in Washington.

AFP

Government & Economy

EU's Hogan says off to 'a good start' on resetting trade ties with US

Trump predicts Senate trial 'should go very quickly'

US tech sector sees only modest relief in China trade deal

Fixed asset investments hit 7-year high; EDB drops yearly forecasts

FAI-driven jobs filled mostly by Singaporeans

Too soon to pop the bubbly for Singapore economy

BREAKING

Jan 17, 2020 07:01 AM
Technology

EU mulls 5-year ban on facial recognition tech in public areas

[BRUSSELS] The European Union is considering banning facial recognition technology in public areas for up to five...

Jan 17, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

EU's Hogan says off to 'a good start' on resetting trade ties with US

[WASHINGTON] European Union trade commissioner Phil Hogan said his meeting with senior US officials marked a "good...

Jan 17, 2020 06:55 AM
Transport

Bombardier reviews minority stake in Airbus JV, flags writedown; shares tumble

[BENGALURU] Bombardier Inc shares shed nearly third of its value on Thursday after the company warned its 2019...

Jan 17, 2020 06:49 AM
Technology

Microsoft pledges to be 'carbon negative' by 2030

[WASHINGTON] Microsoft said on Thursday it would become "carbon negative" by 2030 as part of a ramped-up effort by...

Jan 17, 2020 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

Trump predicts Senate trial 'should go very quickly'

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump predicted on Thursday that his impeachment trial in the US Senate will be over...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly