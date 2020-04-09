You are here

US pharmacies authorised to test for coronavirus

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 8:26 AM

Health secretary Alex Azar, announced that all tests approved by regulators could be carried out by pharmacies as the country seeks to ramp up its testing efforts.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] The US authorised pharmacies on Wednesday to carry out tests for the coronavirus, including newly developed antibody tests that detect whether a person who has recovered from illness had Covid-19.

"The Trump Administration is pleased to give pharmacists the chance to play a bigger role in the Covid-19 response, alongside all of America's heroic healthcare workers," he said.

A nasal swab test can detect whether a person currently has the coronavirus.

After they have recovered, a test that looks at whether their body developed antibodies that fought off the virus and can be used - even if the person never showed symptoms.

There are different kinds of antibody tests and they can't yet tell whether a person has sufficient antibodies to be protected against future infection.

A Chinese study posted this week, but not yet peer reviewed, showed that some former patients had relatively low levels of antibodies in the blood.

In Washington on Wednesday, a private medical centre announced that it was offering a 15-minute serology test, at a cost of US$290.

AFP

