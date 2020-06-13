You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US presses on with reopening, but virus first wave lingers

Sat, Jun 13, 2020 - 7:56 AM

nz_arizona_130643.jpg
More than a dozen US states are reporting their highest daily tolls of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, but President Donald Trump and many local officials are showing no signs of worry and have ruled out new lockdown measures.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] More than a dozen US states are reporting their highest daily tolls of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, but President Donald Trump and many local officials are showing no signs of worry and have ruled out new lockdown measures.

The US chapter of the global health...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China's street vendor push ignites debate

Up to 400,000 lower-income households to receive vouchers under S$20m CDC scheme

Global economy to suffer 'significant scarring': IMF

Fed's Powell pledges focus on return to strong labour market

Japan aims to launch coronavirus contact tracking app next week

US consumer sentiment jumps most since 2016 on gain in jobs

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 13, 2020 08:00 AM
Companies & Markets

LREIT secures S$10m tender to rejuvenate Somerset area

LENDLEASE Global Commercial Reit (LREIT) on Saturday announced that it has won a tender to redevelop the 48,200 sq...

Jun 13, 2020 07:41 AM
Real Estate

Airbnb partners with Brazil virus hotspot on post-pandemic tourism

[SAO PAULO] Home rental firm Airbnb struck a partnership with Brazil's Sao Paulo state to encourage tourism once the...

Jun 13, 2020 06:27 AM
Real Estate

NYC hotels battered by pandemic face rift over safety rules

[NEW YORK] The coronavirus hammered New York City hotels, pushing struggling properties to the brink of insolvency...

Jun 13, 2020 05:57 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks end volatile session higher but down for the week

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished higher Friday following a topsy-turvy session as investors weighed rising...

Jun 13, 2020 05:57 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares edge higher after torrid week of losses

[BENGALURU] European shares closed slightly up on Friday after heavy losses in the previous session, but marked...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.