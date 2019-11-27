You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Q3 GDP growth revised up to 2.1%

Wed, Nov 27, 2019 - 9:48 PM

doc785qurpdovs1dkwrhp59_doc6wa9cyis5urbj0wu701.jpg
US economic growth picked up slightly in the third quarter, rather than slowing as initially reported, amid a stronger pace of inventory accumulation and a less steep decline in business investment.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] US economic growth picked up slightly in the third quarter, rather than slowing as initially reported, amid a stronger pace of inventory accumulation and a less steep decline in business investment.

Gross domestic product increased at a 2.1 per cent annualised rate, the Commerce Department said in its second estimate of third-quarter GDP on Wednesday. That was up from the 1.9 per cent pace estimated last month.

The economy grew at a 2.0 per cent pace in the April-June period. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast third-quarter GDP growth would be unrevised at 1.9 per cent.

When measured from the income side, the economy grew at a 2.4 per cent rate in the last quarter. Gross domestic income (GDI) increased at a rate of 0.9 per cent in the second quarter. The income side of the growth ledger accelerated despite a drop in profits.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After-tax profits without inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustment, which corresponds to S&P 500 profits, decreased US$11.3 billion, or at a rate of 0.6 per cent, as they were held down by legal settlements with Facebook and Google. Profits increased at a 3.3 per cent rate in the second quarter.

SEE ALSO

Oil prices slip on US-China deal agreement concerns

The average of GDP and GDI, also referred to as gross domestic output and considered a better measure of economic activity, increased at a 2.3 per cent rate in the July-September period, quickening from a 1.4 per cent growth pace in the second quarter.

There are signs the economy slowed early in the fourth quarter amid a cooling in consumer spending and a deepening downturn in business investment.

The Trump administration's trade war with China has eroded business confidence, contributing to the second straight quarterly contraction in business investment. The fading stimulus from last year's US$1.5 trillion tax cut package is also sapping momentum from the expansion, now in its 11th year.

Growth has slowed from the 3.1 per cent rate notched in the first three months of the year. But the risks of a recession in the near term have subsided as the housing market has rebounded from last year's soft patch, driven by lower mortgage rates.

The Federal Reserve last month cut interest rates for the third time this year and signaled a pause in the easing cycle that started in July when it reduced borrowing costs for the first time since 2008.

Growth in consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, was unrevised at a 2.9 per cent rate in the third quarter.

Consumer spending is being supported by the lowest unemployment rate in nearly 50 years. But moderating job growth, ebbing consumer confidence and stalling wage gains are raising doubts about the consumer's resilience.

Business investment dropped at a 2.7 per cent rate in the third quarter, rather than contracting at a 3.0 per cent pace as previously reported. The declines in spending on nonresidential structures such as mining exploration, shafts and wells, were not as steep as previously estimated.

Inventories increased at a US$79.8 billion pace instead of the US$69.0 billion pace reported last month. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hong Kong-based investors still show appetite for investment in the city

Former tourism board chief Lionel Yeo named Sports Hub CEO

Japan cashless incentives could be extended as part of stimulus

Singapore services business receipts grow 1.9% in Q3

China overtakes US in number of diplomatic missions

BREAKING

Nov 27, 2019 09:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Metro Holdings to launch store on e-commerce platform Lazada

PROPERTY investment and retail group Metro Holdings is launching its Metro LazMall store on e-commerce platform...

Nov 27, 2019 07:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Hiap Seng Engineering narrows Q2 losses, to undergo restructuring

HIAP Seng Engineering narrowed its losses to S$8.5 million from S$22.3 million for the second quarter ended Sep 30,...

Nov 27, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 27, 2019 06:24 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares post slight rise of 0.2% on Wednesday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) turned in a positive showing after two straight sessions of losses to finish 7.68...

Nov 27, 2019 05:47 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.31...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly