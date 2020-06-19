You are here

US questions new China virus figures, seeks observers

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 6:44 AM

nz_beijing_190620.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Thursday questioned China's credibility on reporting fresh coronavirus cases in Beijing and called for neutral observers to assess the extent of the outbreak.

China has locked down the capital as it seeks to prevent a second wave of Covid-19, reporting...

