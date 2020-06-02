You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US records 743 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 10:34 AM

rk_USmedical_020620.jpg
The United States on Monday recorded 743 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, bringing its total to 105,099 since the global pandemic began.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Monday recorded 743 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, bringing its total to 105,099 since the global pandemic began.

The country has officially logged 1,809,109 cases of Covid-19, the tracker set up by...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

South Korea's GDP shrinks 1.3% in first quarter

Sapphire Corp to divest 43.9% stake in Ranken Railway for 280m yuan

Japan talking with South Korea about export controls

Traders pin hopes on RBI support after Moody's cuts India rating

Trump says to send 'thousands' of troops, police to US capital's streets

Distancing and masks cut Covid-19 risk, says largest review of evidence

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 2, 2020 10:36 AM
Real Estate

Toronto's underground city faces bleak future with bankers MIA

[TORONTO] To get an idea of the long recovery ahead for Toronto's financial district, take a walk through the vast...

Jun 2, 2020 10:21 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea's GDP shrinks 1.3% in first quarter

[SEOUL] South Korea's economy contracted slightly less than expected in the first quarter, when the coronavirus...

Jun 2, 2020 10:18 AM
Companies & Markets

Sapphire Corp to divest 43.9% stake in Ranken Railway for 280m yuan

MAINBOARD-LISTED infrastructure design and construction group Sapphire Corp on Tuesday said it has inked an...

Jun 2, 2020 10:09 AM
Transport

Geely's Polestar plans China showroom expansion to compete with Tesla: sources

[SHANGHAI] Polestar, the premium electric vehicle maker owned by China's Geely, plans a big expansion of its...

Jun 2, 2020 10:09 AM
Consumer

Stitch Fix to cut jobs in California, invest in other US states

[BENGALURU] Apparel seller Stitch Fix plans to cut jobs in California and invest in other US states where the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.