You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US report urges steps to reduce reliance on foreign critical minerals

Wed, Jun 05, 2019 - 6:53 AM

lwx_mineral_050619_24.jpg
The US Commerce Department on Tuesday recommended urgent steps to boost domestic production of critical minerals, warning that a halt in Chinese or Russian exports could cause "significant shocks" throughout the US and foreign supply chains.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The US Commerce Department on Tuesday recommended urgent steps to boost domestic production of critical minerals, warning that a halt in Chinese or Russian exports could cause "significant shocks" throughout the US and foreign supply chains.

The report includes 61 specific recommendations - including an assessment of new Buy America provisions and low-interest loans - to boost domestic production of minerals essential for the manufacture of mobile phones and a host of other consumer goods, as well as key weapons systems.

It also called for closer cooperation with key allies such as Japan, Australia and the European Union, and directed reviews of government permitting processes to speed up domestic mining.

US reliance on foreign minerals has worried US officials since 2010, when China embargoed exports of so-called rare earth minerals to Japan during a diplomatic row. The issue took on new urgency in recent weeks after Chinese officials suggested rare earths and other critical minerals could be used as leverage in the trade war between the world's largest economic powers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The United States is heavily dependent on foreign sources of critical minerals and on foreign supply chains resulting in the potential for strategic vulnerabilities to both our economy and military," the Commerce Department said in a long-awaited report outlining a new federal strategy on critical minerals.

The report called for a combination of short-term measures, such as stockpiling, and longer-term moves to catalyse exploration, design and construction of new mines, as well as re-establishing domestic downstream manufacturing supply chains.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

lwx_sgx_050619_2.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Real Estate

Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

BT_20190605_DPM1_3800986.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Invest in innovation, people and community for the future: Heng

BT_20190605_MRCOMFORT5DCZ6_3800983.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro invests in ancillary services, mobility tech startups

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
3 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
4 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
5 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Must Read

lwx_sgx_050619_2.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Real Estate

Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

BT_20190605_DPM1_3800986.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Invest in innovation, people and community for the future: Heng

BT_20190605_MTCONF5_3801027.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Asean businesses can play more active role to set agenda amid US-China dispute

lwx_singapore_050619_3.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore GDP growth to slow to 1.9% in 2019: ICAEW

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening