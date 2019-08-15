You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US retail sales surge in July in boost to economy

Thu, Aug 15, 2019 - 9:02 PM

doc76oab2bn41t1bbr4bua_doc742tkgkro7616dp8keg9.jpg
US retail sales surged in July as consumers bought a range of goods even as they cut back on motor vehicle purchases, which could help to assuage financial markets' concerns that the economy was heading into recession.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] US retail sales surged in July as consumers bought a range of goods even as they cut back on motor vehicle purchases, which could help to assuage financial markets' concerns that the economy was heading into recession.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday retail sales rose 0.7 per centlast month. Data for June was revised slightly down to show retail sales gaining 0.3 per cent instead of increasing 0.4 per cent as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would rise 0.3 per cent in July. Compared to July last year, retail sales increased 3.4 per cent.

Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales jumped 1.0 per cent last month after advancing by an unrevised 0.7 per cent in June. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

July's gain in core retail sales suggested strong consumer spending early in the third quarter, though the pace will likely slow from the April-June quarter's robust 4.3 per cent annualised rate. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, is being underpinned by the lowest unemployment rate in nearly half a century.

That is blunting some of the hit on the economy from a downturn in manufacturing, which is underscored by weak business investment. The economy grew at a 2.1 per cent rate in the second quarter, decelerating from the first quarter's 3.1 per cent pace. Growth estimates for the third quarter are below a 2.0 per cent rate.

The data will likely not change expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again next month as the outlook for the economy continues to darken against the backdrop of trade tensions and slowing growth overseas.

A key part of the US Treasury yield curve inverted on Wednesday for the first time since June 2007, triggering a stock market sell-off. An inverted Treasury yield curve is historically a reliable predictor of looming recessions.

Financial markets have fully priced in a 25-basis-point rate cut at the US central bank's Sept 17-18 policy meeting. The Fed lowered its short-term interest rate by a quarter point last month, citing the acrimonious US-China trade war and slowing global economies.

Auto sales fell 0.6 per cent in July after rising 0.3 per cent in June. Receipts at service stations rebounded 1.8 per cent, reflecting higher gasoline prices. Sales at building material stores gained 0.2 per cent.

Receipts at clothing stores increased 0.8%. Online and mail-order retail sales jumped 2.8 per cent, the most in six months, after rising 1.9 per cent in June. They were likely boosted by Amazon.com Inc's Prime Day. Receipts at furniture stores rose 0.3 per cent.

Sales at restaurants and bars accelerated 1.1 per cent. But spending at hobby, musical instrument and book stores dropped 1.1 per cent last month.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

UK's Labour vows to bring down PM Johnson and delay Brexit

Hong Kong offers sweeteners as economy stalls amid protests

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

In 'clear warning', Chinese paramilitary forces exercise near Hong Kong

Indonesia swings to small trade deficit in July

Japan's new emperor speaks of 'deep remorse' in 1st speech marking World War II

Editor's Choice

nz_indonesiaskyline_150822.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_SPCAROUSELL15_3863045.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Garage

Carousell's monetising push quadruples 2018 sales, but it's still US$25m in the red

BT_20190815_AGYZJ15_3862943.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang chairman takes leave to assist in 'confidential' probe

Must Read

Piermont Grand.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Real Estate

1,556 private homes including EC units sold in July, up 89% from June: URA

doc76o7bmi9uk09ua6tfe5_doc76f0rqjbmdsioo5cfhr.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

krisenergy.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy applies for debt moratorium; Keppel expresses support as creditor

BP_Temasek_150819_59.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Technology

Temasek sells stakes in Thai telco Intouch, the former Shin Corp, for US$506m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly