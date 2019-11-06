You are here

US says committed to Britain trade deal after Trump expressed doubt

Wed, Nov 06, 2019 - 8:02 AM

The United States and Britain remain committed to reaching a post-Brexit bilateral free trade agreement, the White House said on Tuesday, after President Donald Trump questioned whether such a deal is possible.
Last week, Mr Trump warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the terms of his EU divorce deal meant that "under certain aspect... you can't trade" with the United States.

Mr Trump used a lengthy appearance on Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage's radio phone-in show on Thursday to share his characteristically blunt views ahead of a December 12 snap election in Britain.

Mr Trump's remarks threatened to hurt Mr Johnson at the outset of a campaign that has huge implications for Britain's future place in Europe and the rest of the world.

Both Mr Trump and Mr Farage are deeply polarising figures in Britain who could hurt Mr Johnson's chances with more moderate voters.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump and Mr Johnson spoke, the White House said.

"The two leaders again reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Special Relationship through a robust bilateral free trade agreement once the United Kingdom leaves the European Union," deputy press secretary Judd Deere said.

Mr Trump also insisted that Nato allies "robustly fund their defences" - a reflection of his argument that the US bears a disproportionate share of spending within the transatlantic alliance.

