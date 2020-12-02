US says ready for immediate domestic shipment of Covid-19 vaccines

Get our introductory offer at only
[WASHINGTON] The US Transportation Department said on Tuesday it has made preparations to enable the "immediate mass shipment" of Covid-19 vaccines and completed all necessary regulatory measures.
The department said US agencies have been coordinating with private sector companies that...
