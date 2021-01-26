You are here
US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary
[WASHINGTON] The Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Janet Yellen as the first woman to lead the US Department of the Treasury.
Ms Yellen, who was also the first woman to lead the Federal Reserve and the White House Council of Economic Advisers, will play a key role in crafting President Joe Biden's economic policy as the United States confronts the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
