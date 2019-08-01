You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US-South Korea military exercises still on despite North's warnings

Thu, Aug 01, 2019 - 8:03 AM

nz_uskor_010819.jpg
Joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea will go ahead, a Pentagon official said on Wednesday, after missile tests and calls for the drills' cancellation by North Korea.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea will go ahead, a Pentagon official said on Wednesday, after missile tests and calls for the drills' cancellation by North Korea.

The affirmation of the annual, joint exercises came amid a series of missile launches by North Korea, one of which it called a "solemn warning to the South Korean warmongers" over the planned military drills.

But despite Pyongyang's warning that the exercises could also derail further talks with Washington in the long-running diplomatic process over its nuclear and missile programmes, the senior US official said there is "no adjustment or change in plans that we're aware of."

"We have to do two things: we have to give the diplomats appropriate space for their diplomacy and help create an environment that's conducive to the talks when they resume - which we expect," the official said on condition of anonymity.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Washington stations nearly 30,000 troops in the South to defend it from its neighbour, which invaded in 1950.

The annual exercises between the US and South Korea have repeatedly raised the ire of the North, which sees them as a rehearsal for an invasion of its territory.

North Korea launched two missiles Thursday of last week, then followed it up with the firing of two more missiles from its eastern coast on Wednesday, according to the South's military.

The missiles fired last week travelled much farther - one of them going nearly 700km - than Wednesday's, and also reached a higher altitude, 50km compared to 30.

UN Security Council resolutions ban the North from ballistic missile launches.

AFP

Government & Economy

North Korean man crosses DMZ into South: military

Chinese billionaire indicted in US$1.8b tariff evasion scheme

Britain doubles Brexit funding for 2019

Three charged in France for plotting 'terrorist' killing

US has intel that Osama bin Laden's son is dead: report

Trump says Federal Reserve 'let us down,' wanted 'aggressive rate-cutting cycle'

Editor's Choice

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

BP_SGX_010819_10.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange Q4 profit up 24% on record derivatives revenue

Must Read

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

BT_20190801_CTNESTE1_3851084.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore to house Neste's biggest renewable products plant

BP_Federal Reserve_010819_12.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve cuts key interest rate to 'insure' against global uncertainties

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly