You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US State Dept approves sale of 66 F-16 fighters to Taiwan

Wed, Aug 21, 2019 - 6:50 AM

nz_f16_210834.jpg
The US State Department on Tuesday approved the sale of 66 F-16 fighters to Taiwan, in a move expected to anger Beijing.
PHOTO: AP

[WASHINGTON] The US State Department on Tuesday approved the sale of 66 F-16 fighters to Taiwan, in a move expected to anger Beijing.

Taiwan will get the latest version of the Lockheed Martin-built fighter, the F-16C/D Block 70, in the US$8 billion deal, The State Department said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that President Donald Trump had green-lighted the proposed sale after Congress was notified last week.

The F-16s "are deeply consistent with the arrangements, the historical relationship between the United States and China," Mr Pompeo said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Our actions are consistent with past US policy. We are simply following through on the commitments we've made to all of the parties."

Taiwan's plan to upgrade its air defences comes amid increasing Chinese military incursions into its air space.

Beijing regards Taiwan as a part of China awaiting reunification, but the island is self-ruled and is a close ally of the United States.

In a statement, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which oversees US foreign military sales, said Taiwan's purchase of the F-16s "will not alter the basic military balance in the region."

"This proposed sale will contribute to the recipient's capability to provide for the defence of its airspace, regional security, and interoperability with the United States."

On Monday, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said US arms sales to Taiwan "severely violate" agreements between Washington and Beijing and "constitute severe interference in China's internal affairs."

The United States should "immediately cancel the planned arms sales, and stop selling weapons and military contact with Taiwan," he said.

"Otherwise, the US will have to bear all the consequences."

Taiwan already has a fleet of old-model F-16s purchased in 1992, which have undergone several crucial upgrades.

Manufacturer Lockheed Martin says the newest version, the F-16 Block 70/72, includes many avionics, weapons and radar technologies not in existence when earlier models were created.

It is structurally stronger, the company says, so that it "can fly and fight to 2070 and beyond."

The approval of the sale comes as Washington and Beijing face off in tough trade negotiations that economists say are hurting both of the superpowers, as well as dragging down the global economy.

AFP

Government & Economy

Federal Reserve’s Daly says she doesn’t see a US recession on the horizon

Water pollution can reduce economic growth by a third: World Bank

Argentina's Kirchner leads call to free Brazil's Lula

Trump insists US recession not in the cards

Trump unsettles G-7 with support for Russia return

Italian PM resigns, denounces Salvini for sinking government

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 in 5 Singapore listed firms post poorer results in latest quarter

BT_20190821_CCVULCAN21_3868384.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Microsoft co-founder's Vulcan Capital to deploy US$100m in venture funds across S-E Asia

nz_mas_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Striking a balance in market regulation

Must Read

nz_cbd_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 in 5 Singapore listed firms post poorer results in latest quarter

BT_20190821_CCVULCAN21_3868384.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Microsoft co-founder's Vulcan Capital to deploy US$100m in venture funds across S-E Asia

BT_20190821_AGEXPEDIA_3868367.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Technology

Expedia puts Asia front and centre in global push

BT_20190821_CCINEX21_3868762.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Inex, Nova Satra merge to tackle healthcare for Asian women

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly