US stocks seen rallying higher on trade hopes, strong jobs data

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE momentum is now officially with the bulls. US stocks rose last week as two of the biggest diplomatic messes in recent history moved closer to détente and US jobs data was neither too hot nor too cold.
The rally is likely to continue this week if talks on trade, Brexit negotiations and
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg