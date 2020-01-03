You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US strike kills Iran Quds Force commander Soleimani: Pentagon

Fri, Jan 03, 2020 - 11:34 AM

nz_Soleimani_030157.jpg
US strike killed Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, the Pentagon said on Thursday, adding that Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack Americans in Iraq and the Middle East.
PHOTO: AP

[WASHINGTON] US strike killed Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, the Pentagon said on Thursday, adding that Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack Americans in Iraq and the Middle East.

"At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani," a Pentagon statement said.

"This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans," it said, adding that the United States would continue to take necessary action to protect Americans and interests around the world.

The Pentagon statement said that Soleimani had "orchestrated" attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the past few months and approved the "attacks" on the US embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that Soleimani had been killed in a drone strike in Baghdad.

SEE ALSO

Pentagon says Iran's missiles unrivaled in Middle East

One US official said that Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also believed to have been killed in the strike, though he was not the primary target.

The official said it was aware of the possibility of an Iranian response and US military officials were ready to defend themselves. The official did not rule out additional US troops or military assets going to the region.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Shanghai-London Connect was always just a pipe dream

Australian PM Morrison jeered by angry bushfire victims

Bill Gates ends decade pushing for higher taxes on the rich

US places ban on Cuban defence chief

Trump trounces Democratic rivals in election fundraising

Canadian CEOs make 200 times more than average worker: study

BREAKING

Jan 3, 2020 11:39 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks may 'at best' face 3-5% erosion of asset base: Jefferies

AMID the liberalisation of Singapore's banking sector with digital-only entrants, the incumbents "at best" face...

Jan 3, 2020 11:36 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices surge after US strike kills Iranian general

[HONG KONG] Oil prices soared more than four per cent on Friday and equities reversed early gains following news...

Jan 3, 2020 11:00 AM
Garage

'Jewel' of SoftBank's Vision Fund Oyo plagued by 'toxic' culture, troubling incidents

[NEW DELHI] Oyo, a startup that offers budget hotel rooms, has grown into one of India's most valuable private...

Jan 3, 2020 10:48 AM
Banking & Finance

US dollar stumbles to 9-week low against safe-haven yen as Middle East tensions flare

[SYDNEY] The Japanese yen led other safe-haven assets higher on Friday after air strikes on Baghdad airport killed a...

Jan 3, 2020 10:40 AM
Government & Economy

Shanghai-London Connect was always just a pipe dream

[HONG KONG] It's always easier to put up a barrier on an empty road than a busy highway.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly