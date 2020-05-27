US toll of new virus deaths under 700 for third day straight: tracker

Get our introductory offer at only
[WASHINGTON] The United States has posted a toll of less than 700 new coronavirus deaths for the third day in a row, the Johns Hopkins University tracker said on Tuesday.
A total of 657 people have died in the past 24 hours as of 8.30pm (0030 GMT), the Baltimore-based institution said....
