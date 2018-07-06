You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US trade deficit narrows to smallest since 2016 on soybean exports

Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 10:27 PM

doc70w7anwwlcku9llsftr_doc6uxi967qcfmqgqxjaqu.jpg
The US trade deficit narrowed in May to its smallest since October 2016 on a jump in exports of soybeans and aircraft amid the threat of retaliatory tariffs.
REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The US trade deficit narrowed in May to its smallest since October 2016 on a jump in exports of soybeans and aircraft amid the threat of retaliatory tariffs.

The gap decreased 6.6 per cent to US$43.1 billion, from a revised US$46.1 billion in the prior month, Commerce Department data showed Friday. Exports of goods and services climbed to a record high, outpacing a pickup in imports.

The trade data will remain closely watched for signs of any fallout from what threatens to become a protracted trade war with China, Europe and Canada. At the same time, rising demand by US households and businesses means purchases of foreign- made goods will probably remain resilient in coming months.

President Donald Trump has already imposed levies on imported steel, aluminum, solar panels and washing machines. Tariffs on US$34 billion of Chinese goods took effect Friday at 12.01 am in Washington, spurring retaliation from China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg called for a May trade deficit of US$43.6 billion.

The report also showed the trade gap with China, the world's second-biggest economy, widened to US$32 billion in May from US$30.8 billion.

Overall exports increased 1.9 per cent to US$215.3 billion as soybean shipments overseas almost doubled to US$4.1 billion. Exports of civilian aircraft, a category that tends to be volatile, rose US$1.9 billion in May.

Imports rose 0.4 per cent to US$258.4 billion, boosted by a record value of capital goods shipments from overseas.

Improvement in the trade gap may be a positive for second- quarter growth. Net exports subtracted 0.04 percentage point from gross domestic product growth of 2 per cent over the January-to-March period, according to revised figures, while previous estimates had shown a modest contribution.

After eliminating the influence of prices, which renders the numbers used to calculate GDP, the trade deficit shrank to US$75.3 billion, the smallest since March 2017, from US$77.5 billion in the prior month

Exports and imports of goods accounts for about three-fourths of America's total trade; the US typically runs a deficit in merchandise trade and a surplus in services.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Britain's May feels more Brexit pressure from EU

US job growth strong; jobless rate rises to 4 per cent

China moves to spur consumption amid trade war headwinds

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China retaliates as trade war starts

Japan May machinery orders seen lower but recovery trend intact

Editor's Choice

BT_20180706_SECOND_PIC_3492692.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy

06840581.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Funds, brokers still have faith in China's A-shares

yaohui-pixgeneric-7572.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

IPOs on SGX down, but cautious optimism prevails

Most Read

1 Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market
2 Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy
3 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
4 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
5 Singapore property, bank stocks tumble on new cooling measures; analysts slash target prices
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-skyline-060718.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore property, bank stocks tumble on new cooling measures; analysts slash target prices

nz-skyline-060718.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

'A sledgehammer to kill a fly': Experts surprised by 'severity' of new property curbs

colin-grab-5.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS says strong escalation of competition in Singapore ride-hailing space unlikely

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening