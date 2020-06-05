You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US unemployment rate unexpectedly falls in May

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 9:05 PM

doc7avvcdbmkzt1mk6l3lg4_doc77e6044iuci3pgqn8yt.jpg
The US unemployment rate unexpectedly fell in May and layoffs abated, the Labor Department said on Friday in a report that showed the latest signs the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic was bottoming.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US unemployment rate unexpectedly fell in May and layoffs abated, the Labor Department said on Friday in a report that showed the latest signs the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic was bottoming.

The Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report showed the jobless rate dropped to 13.3 per cent last month from 14.7 per cent in April. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 2.509 million jobs after a record plunge of 20.687 million in April.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the jobless rate jumping to 19.8 per cent in May from 14.7 per cent in April. Nonfarm payrolls for May had been expected to fall by 8 million jobs.

The jobs market improved considerably in the second half of May as businesses reopened after shuttering in mid-March to slow the spread of Covid-19. Consumer confidence, manufacturing and services industries are also stabilising, though at low levels, signs the worst was over. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

EU to start opening external borders from July

Citing Covid-19, Australia bars George Floyd protests

North Korea expresses support for China's measures in Hong Kong

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thailand to tout 'trusted' tourism in coronavirus era

Malaysia announces RM35b in additional stimulus

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 5, 2020 08:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Koh Brothers lowers final dividend from 0.4 to 0.25 Singapore cent a share

CONSTRUCTION, property and engineering company Koh Brothers Group is reducing its first and final dividend per share...

Jun 5, 2020 08:33 PM
Companies & Markets

CDW Holdings brings forward dividend 'to support shareholders' amid Covid-19

CDW Holdings said on Friday that it will pay out a second interim dividend of S$0.007 per share in lieu of the final...

Jun 5, 2020 08:23 PM
Government & Economy

EU to start opening external borders from July

[BRUSSELS] The European Union will only fully open internal borders by the end of June and begin lifting...

Jun 5, 2020 07:46 PM
Transport

Bentley to cut 1,000 UK jobs in recovery plan after virus

[ENGLAND] Bentley Motors plans to slash as many as 1,000 jobs in the UK, about a quarter of its workforce, to cut...

Jun 5, 2020 07:22 PM
Government & Economy

Citing Covid-19, Australia bars George Floyd protests

[SYDNEY] Australian authorities moved on Friday to scupper protests inspired by the death of black American man...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.