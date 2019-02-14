You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US unveils plan to control some toxins in drinking water

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 11:21 PM

[WASHINGTON] The US Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced a plan to control a group of toxic chemicals found in Americans' drinking water but will not set a limit for them until later this year.

Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler on Thursday announced the agency's Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Action Plan, a series of short- and long-term steps to help states exposed to these common chemicals found in Teflon and foams used by firefighters linked to cancer and other health risks.

The agency did not announce a maximum contaminant level (MCL) for PFAS, a legal limit for the amount the chemical can be allowed in drinking water under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

By the end of this year, EPA said it will undertake a rulemaking process around that by the end of the year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are moving forward with several important actions, including the maximum contaminant level process, that will help affected communities better monitor, detect, and address PFAS," Mr Wheeler said.

The chemicals have been used for decades in common products such as Teflon and other non-stick products and have contaminated water systems, most recently in areas around military bases in states including Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia.

The Defence Department uses foam containing the chemicals for military exercises.

Last year, the Department of Health and Human Services' Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry released a draft study that found that risk level for exposure to PFAS chemicals should be at least seven to 10 times lower than the current threshold of 70 parts per trillion recommended by the EPA.

Environmental groups accused EPA of dragging its feet on setting a more stringent threshold but Mr Wheeler said at a press conference that it needs to make sure a new proposed limit is legally defensible.

"We did not slow down developing this plan," he said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Toll climbs to 30 in worst terror attack under Modi government

US retail sales unexpectedly fall the most in nine years

Saudi Prince Says Netanyahu deceiving public on peace prospects

'Black eye' for German economy as it flirts with recession

Indonesia, Australia to sign trade deal in March - trade minister

Malay business community hopes Budget 2019 will help SMEs cope with costs: survey

Editor's Choice

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

file6zc5drg8eufud6cjlv.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Most Read

1 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
2 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
3 Singapore banks likely to post record earnings for full year 2018
4 DBS hires Citibank Singapore CEO to head group strategy
5 Raffles Education sinks deeper into the red with S$15.2m Q2 loss

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB expects Singapore to attract S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investment in 2019

file70ke1xzufisd8rbsiiy.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_singtel_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m

Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering in joint venture with DSO for satellite analytics, new space technologies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening