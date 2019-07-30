You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US urges Germany to 'help secure' Strait of Hormuz

Tue, Jul 30, 2019 - 11:04 PM

file75hef0ycvyf1d2nv4dy3.jpg
The United States stepped up diplomatic pressure on Germany Tuesday to join efforts to secure the strategic Strait of Hormuz as tensions mount between Washington and Iran.
REUTERS

[BERLIN] The United States stepped up diplomatic pressure on Germany Tuesday to join efforts to secure the strategic Strait of Hormuz as tensions mount between Washington and Iran.

The request came after Britain last week ordered its navy to escort UK-flagged ships in the world's busiest oil shipping lane in response to Iranian soldiers seizing a tanker in the flashpoint entrance to the Gulf.

"We've formally asked Germany to join France and the UK to help secure the Strait of Hormuz and combat Iranian aggression," said US embassy spokeswoman Tamara Sternberg-Greller in a statement.

"Members of the German government have been clear that freedom of navigation should be protected... Our question is, protected by whom?"

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US request is highly controversial in Germany, where many politicians fear any naval mission, especially one led by the US, could heighten the risk of conflict with Iran.

It comes at a time when US President Donald Trump regularly criticises Germany for what he considers its insufficient contribution to joint Nato defence.

Long-simmering tensions have spiked between Teheran and Washington since Mr Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal last year and reimposed biting sanctions on the Islamic republic.

While other parties have since tried to salvage the accord, the US and Saudi Arabia have accused Iran of being behind multiple mysterious attacks on tankers in the Gulf in June, which Teheran denies.

Iran also shot down an unmanned US aircraft in June, after which Mr Trump announced that he had called off retaliatory air strikes at the last minute because the resulting death toll would have been too high.

Since then a series of incidents involving oil tankers have heightened tensions.

Britain detained an Iranian tanker off its overseas territory of Gibraltar in early July for allegedly breaching EU sanctions on Syria.

In what many read as a tit-for-tat move, Iran's Revolutionary Guards two weeks later impounded a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

Britain last week proposed a European-led protection force there, but has since suggested such a mission should involve the United States.

France said last week it was not willing to send extra military assets to the Gulf, but would share information and coordinate its currently deployed assets.

A German foreign ministry source said that the US had "recently presented its concept for a maritime surveillance mission ... to a number of allies, including Germany, and asked for contributions".

"The German government has taken note of this, but not promised to make any contribution."

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had "repeatedly stressed that, in our view, the priority must be to de-escalate tensions and continue with diplomatic efforts," said the ministry source.

"We are working closely with France and the United Kingdom on this. We can rule out participation in the American strategy of maximum pressure."

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump says he wants 'a large cut' from US Fed

Trump warns China not to wait on trade deal as talks resume

UK's Johnson promises Irish PM no physical border checks

US consumer spending, prices rise moderately

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

'We may lose Christmas': escalating Hong Kong protests taking bigger toll on shops, economy

Editor's Choice

BT_20190730_SPCEO30_3848516.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Garage

Paring down debt pile top of mind for honestbee's new CEO

BT_20190730_KRVICTORIA30TUR_3848812.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

Is this the house that Jack Ma is building in Singapore?

BT_20190730_VIDBS30ITCB_3848705.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS confident in fending off digital challengers

Must Read

Delong.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Delong up 15.8% to S$6.96 after CEO revives S$7/share cash offer

Jul 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file75n6gwod9uo15dlbnmzx.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

71 Robinson Road office block sold for S$655m to investment firm SV Robinson

nz_ascottt_300772.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit posts 8% higher Q2 DPU at 1.98 S cents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly