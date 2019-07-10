You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US wants coalition to protect strategic Gulf waters: general

Wed, Jul 10, 2019 - 12:30 PM

[WASHINGTON] The US aims to form a coalition to guarantee freedom of navigation in strategic Gulf waters amid fraught relations between Washington and Tehran, a top general told media on Tuesday.

Tensions in the area - through which nearly a third of the world's oil is transported - have spiked in recent weeks, with the US blaming Iran for multiple attacks on tanker ships in the region, and Tehran shooting down an American drone.

"We're engaging now with a number of countries to see if we can put together a coalition that would ensure freedom of navigation both in the Straits of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab," General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in a video carried by the Reuters news agency.

"I think probably over the next couple weeks we'll identify which nations have the political will to support that initiative and then we'll work directly with the militaries to identify the specific capabilities that'll support that," Gen Dunford said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US would provide "maritime domain awareness and surveillance," while ships would be escorted by the nations whose flag they carry, the general said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last month that he hopes more than 20 countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, would work together on building maritime security.

"We'll need you all to participate, your military folks," Mr Pompeo said.

"The president is keen on sharing that the United States doesn't bear the cost of this."

AFP

Government & Economy

Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

Singapore pushes for mediation role as trade war breeds disputes

China factory price inflation slips as trade war pressure grows

Australian consumer confidence tumbles to 2-year low

Trump threatens veto of House defence bill over spending levels, wall

Sister of Saudi crown prince tried in France over 'beaten workman'

Editor's Choice

colin-th-9.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

BT_20190710_KRUPICBU_3830951.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse

nwy_KINDERWORLD_100719_04_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld delays IPO until 'more favourable time'

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
3 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
4 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe
5 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list

Must Read

JUMBO SEAFOOD.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

nwy_SINGAPORE_100719_55_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore pushes for mediation role as trade war breeds disputes

nwy_condo_090719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip in June, HDB rents edge up: SRX flash data

doc7658yf86czdb19ov5jd_doc7658kkjatugsic2v1tl.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Garage

Pinterest eyes Asia-Pacific growth with Singapore office launch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening