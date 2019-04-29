You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US warns China over civil forces in South China Sea: FT

Mon, Apr 29, 2019 - 7:01 AM

[LONDON] The head of the US Navy warned China that its coast guard and maritime militia will be treated in the same way as the nation's navy in the South China Sea, the Financial Times reported, citing an interview.

China is increasingly relying on non-naval ships to assert its claims in the region, blurring the line between its military and coast guard, which has complicated US efforts in the past few years, according to the report. China considers at least 80 per cent of the South China Sea to be its sovereign territory, a claim disputed by other regional powers.

Admiral John Richardson told the FT that he has "made it very clear that the US Navy will not be coerced and will continue to conduct routine and lawful operations around the world." Adm Richardson highlighted the apparent policy shift to Shen Jinlong, China's naval commander, during his trip to the country in January.

China's coast guard fleet of large patrol ships has more than doubled to over 130 in the past nine years, making it the largest coast guard force in the world. The maritime militia, an armed reserve force of civilians and fishing boats, is the only one of its kind sanctioned by a government in the world, the Pentagon said its annual report on Chinese military.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Under the Obama administration, the rhetoric from the US wasn't generally belligerent, but the two countries have clashed in the past year. Earlier this month, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said he hopes "non-regional forces don't stir up troubles in the South China Sea," after warship USS Wasp joined drills near the Scarborough Shoal.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Philippine rate cut a matter of timing as oil rises, Diokno says

Federal Reserve may end up seeing 1995-96 rate cuts as template for today

Dike breached, thousands evacuated near Montreal as floods worsen

No clear majority in Spain's election with 80% of votes counted

Canadian and Japanese leaders tout benefits of Pacific trade deal that Trump abandoned

US shooting renews debate on hate crimes and political response

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

BT_20190429_JABRIGHTZ9W0_3766017.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver linings in economy amid weak sentiment

Most Read

1 After Hyflux's fall, Singapore debt buyers are scrutinising other firms
2 Hyflux hit with demand from Maybank for payment of S$509m; VP for operations leaves
3 Organising the organisation
4 UOB shareholders pleased with its performance, but raise questions about expenses, practices
5 Hot stock: Venture Corp shares down 8.6% after citing near-term volatility

Must Read

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

BT_20190429_MRHYFLUX_3766066.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan

BP_Heng Swee Keat_290419_2.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

International cooperation critical in move towards future of work: Heng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening